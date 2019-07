Ez az oroszlánkölyök volna Szimba élő mása?

BAHATI OR SIMBA?: The world's most famous lion cub may have gotten some of his moves from our very own Bahati! When Bahati was just a month old, we provided Disney with video of her movements for their animation team to use for motion and behavior reference when designing Simba in The Lion King. From walking on wobbly new legs, to licking milk droplets off of her face, we captured every moment, no matter how small. So now you MUST go see Disney's The Lion King (opening today!), and let us know if you see any bit of baby Bahati in Simba. P.S. we'll be at Alamo Drafthouse Dallas / Fort Worth in Lake Highlands this afternoon before the 4 pm showing! Stop by to get up-close with some of the animals on our Animal Adventures Outreach team.

Gepostet von Dallas Zoo am Dienstag, 16. Juli 2019