20+ zseniálisan rémisztő halloween smink

Közeleg a halloween és már mindenki nagyban elmélkedik, minek is öltözzön, minek is fesse ki magát a partykra. Cikkünkben az Instáról gyűjtöttünk néhány tucat különleges sminket, melyek többségét persze makeup artistok készítették, de van néhány olyan köztük, amit te házilag is elkészíthetsz, ha minőségi alapanyagokat szerzel be. 

❄️Ice Queen💥by @cakefacerj – I honestly don’t know what this is supposed to be. I was trying to get back into the swing of things and this came out 🙈 I’m going through some stuff at the moment, but my art helps ease my anxiety and really helps me feel better, as my mind is completely occupied ❤️ so I might produce some mad looks, bear with me 👀let me know what you think about this look!💭 makeup details on the tutorial coming soon💋 – #icequeen #illusion #illusionmakeup #makeup #morphe #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #nyxcosmetics #jamescharles #100daysofmakeup #makeuptrend #undiscovered_muas #amazingmakeupart #unleashyourinnerartist #makeupartistry #morphexjamescharles #artisticmakeup #morphebrushes #makeupinspo #creativemakeup #makeupofinstagram #makeupisart #mehronmakeup #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #halloweenideas #skullmakeup #neonmakeup #colorfulmakeup

Egy élőholt woodstocki színekkel:

Egy egyszerűbb halloweeni smink, de fejdísz nélkül mit sem ér:

Csavaros zombi makeup:

Hát ez nem lesz könnyű:

Az idei halloween slágere, a Harley Quinn smink:

Ha nem tudod eldönteni, hogy melyik Joker a kedvenced:

Újabb idei sláger, az Pennywise makeup:

IT Pennywise 🎈Halloween look #2 Inspo: @peachcait October has finally arrived and I bring you my version of Pennywise from IT! Have you seen IT Chapter 2? 🤡 Hope you guys love this look! It only took me 1hr 20mins as I had to rush to social netball but I was dying to squeeze in a paint! 🤣❤️ Products used: @mehronmakeup @mehronaustralia Paradise Paint in Red, Black & White @tagbodyartofficial White, Deep Red & Black @kryolanofficial @kryolannz Supracolor Clown White @bennyemakeup Neutral Set Colorless Face Powder @frendsbeauty The Dark Arts Company Dark Spray & Stay Blood @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_newzealand Total Drop Control Foundation in Vanilla @morphebrushes @sephoranz Dare To Create Palette @bhcosmetics Take Me Back To Brazil Palette @anastasiabeverlyhills Soft Glam Palette @wetnwildbeauty @wetnwildnewzealand Micro Brow Pencil @revlonanz @revlon ColorStay Life-Proof Foundation in 310 @tartecosmetics ShapeTape Concealer in Light Medium 🎈🎈🎈 #pennywisemakeup #itmakeup #itchapter2 #halloween2019 #halloweenmakeup #clown #clownmakeup #makeupfx #facepaint #31daysofhalloween

Ehhez videó is van:

Ne úgy készítsd el, ahogy elsőre egyértelmű:

Tökfej:

Bábu vagy:

Fércmunka:

My halloween look inspired by : @aninha . . "Makeup Halloween" This is My Halloween Party Makeup Collaboration with @jogjabeautygram_ x @nixiebeaute.id You just swipe or click #nbixjbgramcollab #nbixjbgramhalloweenparty for all participants!!! . Collase 1 @lidyamnc @wina_kurniawati @alviraekas @raramaharani @wendaariwenda @rikrikindriii . Collase 2 @kezzooo @ochix_zakiyah @nevy_agustina @melanie.anastasia @pi2nzr @vyannaaaa . Collase 3 @acittta @regiinarr @dwinov89 @liesdha_jannesya @vikawidya @umiruldiah . Collase 4 @amaniyahumaida @jharaazzahra @dianryahya @putritujuh @azizaharum_m @sweetirtup . Collase 5 @alfirp @isnaini__choki @tanyashaf @siskapariska @nadaacintya @ditazahara . Collase 6 @mufadwi @_mutiarann @diankrizki @bibehtralala @makeupby.naa @shantyk_makeup . Collase 7 @azharagustina_makeup @thalialaurenciaa @ebby_em @lamermaidia @syahdamn . Collase 8 @vitavalentin @foxxez_ @fidia.aristina_real @veronicaayu.s @dewimahayani95 . #nbixjbgramcollab #NBImakeupcollab #jbgrammakeupcollab #halloweenparty #nbixjbgramhalloweenparty #nixiebeauteid #jogjabeautygram_ #jogjabeautygramcollab #Nixiebeaute #halloween2019

Szivárványos zombi:

Pofád leszakad:

Szeletelős halloweeni bulikba:

Makeup inspired by Dali:

Menyasszonyoknak:

Ha egész este egy pózban maradnál:

A víz érintése:

Lefolyós halloween makeup:

Esküvőre nem javasoljuk:

Féltékeny lányoknak:

Ebben nem mosolyoghatsz:

 

 