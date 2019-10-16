20+ zseniálisan rémisztő halloween smink

Közeleg a halloween és már mindenki nagyban elmélkedik, minek is öltözzön, minek is fesse ki magát a partykra. Cikkünkben az Instáról gyűjtöttünk néhány tucat különleges sminket, melyek többségét persze makeup artistok készítették, de van néhány olyan köztük, amit te házilag is elkészíthetsz, ha minőségi alapanyagokat szerzel be.
Több szem többet lát:
View this post on Instagram
❄️Ice Queen💥by @cakefacerj – I honestly don’t know what this is supposed to be. I was trying to get back into the swing of things and this came out 🙈 I’m going through some stuff at the moment, but my art helps ease my anxiety and really helps me feel better, as my mind is completely occupied ❤️ so I might produce some mad looks, bear with me 👀let me know what you think about this look!💭 makeup details on the tutorial coming soon💋 – #icequeen #illusion #illusionmakeup #makeup #morphe #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #nyxcosmetics #jamescharles #100daysofmakeup #makeuptrend #undiscovered_muas #amazingmakeupart #unleashyourinnerartist #makeupartistry #morphexjamescharles #artisticmakeup #morphebrushes #makeupinspo #creativemakeup #makeupofinstagram #makeupisart #mehronmakeup #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #halloweenideas #skullmakeup #neonmakeup #colorfulmakeup
Egy élőholt woodstocki színekkel:
View this post on Instagram
Drippin undead 💀💧💀💧💀 inspo @jodiehulme 🖤 Products used – @tagbodyartofficial Pink, Purple, Light Blur, Black, White @maccosmeticsaustralia Bright Pink Shadow for shading @morphebrushes @jamescharles Palette in Brother and Escape for shading @eylureaus Most Wanted Lashes in Gimme Gimmie PSA – the eyes are edited for effect (like my pervious photo 😜) – TAP MY STORY FOR THE PROCESS
Egy egyszerűbb halloweeni smink, de fejdísz nélkül mit sem ér:
Csavaros zombi makeup:
View this post on Instagram
It’s “ALIVE” !!!! #frankenstein makeup 💚 created this look using @bennyemakeup white lite clown cream makeup topped with @bennyemakeup studio color rainbow shadow palette , I love using this method because these pigmented colors just sink right into the cream paint base for an amazing pop , Scars and stitch effect using @fastfxbydf Skin effects 🖤LIPS @lasplashcosmetics liquid lipstick in Death Dealer 💚 CONTACTS @hallowojos black sclera lenses #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #sfx#sfxmakeup #crazymakeup #crazymakeups #frankensteinmakeup #cosplay
Hát ez nem lesz könnyű:
View this post on Instagram
Do you remember my Dragon makeup?? @mehronmakeup paints in the shade Black and Red @nyxcosmetics eyeshadows for shadings #31daysofmehronhalloween #mehron2019 @mehronmakeup #mehronmakeup #halloween #makeupartist #makeupart #halloweenmakeup #scary #tattoo #model #polishgirl #fire #creative #creativemakeup #diy #artist #art #dragon #faceart #facepainting #mua #horrormovie #tattoo #horror #fuego
Az idei halloween slágere, a Harley Quinn smink:
View this post on Instagram
❤️𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑚𝑦 𝐽𝑜𝑘𝑒𝑟, 𝐼 𝑎𝑚 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝐻𝑎𝑟𝑙𝑒𝑦 𝑄𝑢𝑖𝑛𝑛 💙 Mua: @coco.muaaa . . . . #halloweennyxcosmetics_es #nyxcosmetics_es @nyxcosmetics_es #makeup #artist #mua #100daysofmakeupchallenge #halloweenmakeup #harlyquiin #harleyquinn #harleyquiinjoker #harleyquinnmakeup #makeupartist #halloween #halloweenideas #maquillajehalloween #artist #mua #artist #fxmakeupartist #halloween🎃 #pinterest
Ha nem tudod eldönteni, hogy melyik Joker a kedvenced:
Újabb idei sláger, az Pennywise makeup:
View this post on Instagram
IT Pennywise 🎈Halloween look #2 Inspo: @peachcait October has finally arrived and I bring you my version of Pennywise from IT! Have you seen IT Chapter 2? 🤡 Hope you guys love this look! It only took me 1hr 20mins as I had to rush to social netball but I was dying to squeeze in a paint! 🤣❤️ Products used: @mehronmakeup @mehronaustralia Paradise Paint in Red, Black & White @tagbodyartofficial White, Deep Red & Black @kryolanofficial @kryolannz Supracolor Clown White @bennyemakeup Neutral Set Colorless Face Powder @frendsbeauty The Dark Arts Company Dark Spray & Stay Blood @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_newzealand Total Drop Control Foundation in Vanilla @morphebrushes @sephoranz Dare To Create Palette @bhcosmetics Take Me Back To Brazil Palette @anastasiabeverlyhills Soft Glam Palette @wetnwildbeauty @wetnwildnewzealand Micro Brow Pencil @revlonanz @revlon ColorStay Life-Proof Foundation in 310 @tartecosmetics ShapeTape Concealer in Light Medium 🎈🎈🎈 #pennywisemakeup #itmakeup #itchapter2 #halloween2019 #halloweenmakeup #clown #clownmakeup #makeupfx #facepaint #31daysofhalloween
Ehhez videó is van:
Ne úgy készítsd el, ahogy elsőre egyértelmű:
View this post on Instagram
What the hell just happened ? ✏️ #halloween #makeup #horror #scary #halloweenmakeup #scarymakeup #horrormakeup #colors #red #purple #girls #art #makeupart #blood #fakeblood #girlsmakeup #moviemakeup #moviestyle #horrorstyle #halloweenstyle #scarygirls #makeupartist #pencildrawing #halloween #scarymakeup
Tökfej:
Bábu vagy:
Fércmunka:
View this post on Instagram
My halloween look inspired by : @aninha . . "Makeup Halloween" This is My Halloween Party Makeup Collaboration with @jogjabeautygram_ x @nixiebeaute.id You just swipe or click #nbixjbgramcollab #nbixjbgramhalloweenparty for all participants!!! . Collase 1 @lidyamnc @wina_kurniawati @alviraekas @raramaharani @wendaariwenda @rikrikindriii . Collase 2 @kezzooo @ochix_zakiyah @nevy_agustina @melanie.anastasia @pi2nzr @vyannaaaa . Collase 3 @acittta @regiinarr @dwinov89 @liesdha_jannesya @vikawidya @umiruldiah . Collase 4 @amaniyahumaida @jharaazzahra @dianryahya @putritujuh @azizaharum_m @sweetirtup . Collase 5 @alfirp @isnaini__choki @tanyashaf @siskapariska @nadaacintya @ditazahara . Collase 6 @mufadwi @_mutiarann @diankrizki @bibehtralala @makeupby.naa @shantyk_makeup . Collase 7 @azharagustina_makeup @thalialaurenciaa @ebby_em @lamermaidia @syahdamn . Collase 8 @vitavalentin @foxxez_ @fidia.aristina_real @veronicaayu.s @dewimahayani95 . #nbixjbgramcollab #NBImakeupcollab #jbgrammakeupcollab #halloweenparty #nbixjbgramhalloweenparty #nixiebeauteid #jogjabeautygram_ #jogjabeautygramcollab #Nixiebeaute #halloween2019
Szivárványos zombi:
Pofád leszakad:
View this post on Instagram
Just that time I decided to highlight and contour with glitter lol It was beautiful gore ❤🖤🔪🎃 . . . #eventmakeup #eyemakeup #makeup #model #mobilemua #sfxartist #makeupartist #mua #brisbanemua #specialfx #goldcoastmua #makeuplover #halloween #airbrushmakeup #halloweenmakeup #tornface #hairstyle #discoverbrisbane #brisbaneanyday #horrormakeup #bloodandgore #specialeffects #scary
Szeletelős halloweeni bulikba:
View this post on Instagram
@lavimoni_sfx guardate che brava, cosa riesce a fare con semplice makeup 💄 #aspettandohalloween #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweenparty #lavimoniartista #lavimoni_sfx #handmadejewelry #ottobre #october #makeupartist #sicilia #Siracusa #ortigia #passione #fashion #madeinitaly #madamejoliebijoux
Makeup inspired by Dali:
View this post on Instagram
Summer is Aus be like… 💧 Inspired by @laviedunprince & @abbyroberts ✨ PRODUCTS @morphebrushes x @jamescharles artistry palette @nyxcosmetics_australia epic ink liner @nyxcosmetics_australia white liquid liner @nyxcosmetics_australia soft matte lip cream ‘prague’ @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina dip brow pomade #unleashyourinnerartist #morphe #morphebabe #anastasiabeverlyhills #norvina #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmeticsaustralia #abhprsearch
Menyasszonyoknak:
View this post on Instagram
HALLOWEEN PT. 2 La sposa cadavere 👰🏼🎃🖤 . . Buongiorno a tutti! A sorpresa ecco il secondo look per Halloween 🎃 Era da tantissimo tempo che volevo realizzare questo look ispirato alla sposa cadavere, dal celebre film di Tim Burton🖤 Mi sono divertita un sacco! Cosa ne pensate! Fatemelo sapere con un commento ⬇️❤️ . . #makeup#halloween#halloweenmakeup#halloweenmakeuptutorial#corpesbride#corpsbridemakeup#timburton#sposacadavere#lasposacadavere#sposacadaveremakeup#timburtonmakeuplooks#calabria#taurianova#martinamammolamua#makeupideas#halloweenmakeupideas#meritocracyforbeauty#fairyitaliawards#biccizfam#creepy#creepymakeup
Ha egész este egy pózban maradnál:
A víz érintése:
View this post on Instagram
Halloween Inspired looks coming your way today party animals 😉 ONLY 50 TICKEYS LEFT for the Spirit Animal Party this Friday!!!!! Follow and DM 'Pick Me' To WIN FREE entry & Cocktails #party #makeup #makeupartist #bournemouth #nightclub #girlsnight #outout #dance #circus #festival #indoorfestival #cocktails #beauty #artist #spiritanimal #instagood #animal #animals #fantasy #halloween #halloweenmakeup #dressup
Lefolyós halloween makeup:
Esküvőre nem javasoljuk:
View this post on Instagram
“Imagination is the only weapon in the war against reality” . . . 💄 @danifrosthmua 👩🎤 @the_sovereign_nisse_ ⠀ #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #halloween🎃 #halloweenspirit #halloweenlover #halloweenart #halloweenideas #makeup #makeupartist #makeupideas #glam #glammakeup #skullmakeup #skullart #skulladdict #picoftheday #creative #bleachmyfilm #thevisualgrammer #thep0rtraitproject #serenitysafari #portraitpr0ject #portraitphotography #portrait_vision #snowisblack #vsco #justgoshoot #nikon #mynikonlife ⠀
Féltékeny lányoknak:
View this post on Instagram
#31daysofmehronhalloween #mehronmakeup #mehronmakeup2019 @mehronmakeup Cyclops Glam look, I wanted to see if I was capable of turning my 2 eyes into 1 🖤🤣🤷♀️ #cyclopsillusionmakeup #cyclopsglam #selftaughtbodypainter #eyefx #eyeballillusion #purpleeye #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeup2019
Ebben nem mosolyoghatsz:
View this post on Instagram
《Conjuring – The Nun》 Das erste Foto von dem Horror shooting! Model: @pink_devil_unicorn . . . . #TheNuN #Valak #Nun #Conjuring #Conjuring2 #Demon #Horror #Evil #HorrorMovie #HorrorMakeup #Sfx #SfxMakeup #Halloween #HalloweenMakeup #HorrorCosplay #Cosplay #Cosplayer #GermanCosplayer #Portrait #YellowEyes #ipreview via @preview.app