Napi állatos videó, amitől garantáltan jobb kedved lesz

Penguin selfie offers bird’s eye view Curious Emperor penguins have been captured in Antarctica getting up close and personal on film.The vision was filmed at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station. Australian Antarctic expeditioner, Eddie Gault, left the camera on the ice when visiting the rookery, and it didn’t take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie.

