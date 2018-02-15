Így töltötték az Instagram burzsuj tinédzserei a Valentin-napot

Piros masnival átkötött Bentley-k, óriási plüssmackók és szív alakú lufifelhő a szerelem legújabb jelképei a képmegosztó oldal tehetős felhasználói szerint. Így telt február 14-e az Instagramon, avagy mi is majdnem így ünnepeltünk!

Skills include: professional bather 🛀🏻😏 @pieronesydney

A post shared by Tara Milk Tea (@taramilktea) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fantasy land ✨❄️ Photo by @eljackson

A post shared by LAUREN BULLEN (@gypsea_lust) on

 