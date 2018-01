Mutatjuk az új kedvenc Instagram-profilunkat

Never “mis” out on your favourite [insert dessert name here] Can you guess which dessert I am talking about? <hint: It’s Italian> Hi there! Hope all of you are doing well… This artwork is dedicated to all those times when you get the sugar pangs but your phone is just a phone and not a cake stand 😂… The good ol’ folks at @deliveroo tell me that while it may still not be possible or recommended to eat your phone, it is possible to order that dessert when the dessert pangs get you. So if you live in the UK, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Singapore or the UAE, give their app a shot (check link in bio) PS: If you live in the UK and order any Italian dish this week through the @deliveroo app, you stand a chance to win an all expenses trip to Italy! Check out www.deliveroo.com for more details. #deliveroo #tastetours #art #artworks #arts_gallery #illustration #sponsored

A post shared by moography (@moography) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:30am PDT