7+1 Must-Visit Places to Choose From If You Spend the Holidays in Hungary

Regardless of culture and religion, food is an important part of any celebration all around the world. If you happen to celebrate Christmas here in Hungary, make sure to get a taste of our holiday meals. Below you’ll find 8 places which are all worth a visit.

If you want to decorate your festive table with good quality and unique cakes, surprise your loved ones or colleagues with something delicious, or have a sweet tooth for traditional gingerbread and flódni (Hungarian Jewish cake), opt for MÁK Artisan Confectionery in Piliscsaba. Klára Tóth business owner regards quality without compromises the number one principle in the confectionery that is located close to the capital. Instead of additives, preservatives and flavour enhancers, first-rate ingredients, rich fillings, Belgian chocolate and true affection are in focus. All the traditional and paleo/vegan/vegetarian cakes and desserts are made with great care at MÁK (literally means poppy-seed in Hungarian). Scroll through a wide range of bejglis, chocolates and gingerbreads, and order your favourites from the MÁK online shop. If you are not a resident of Piliscsaba, the confectionery is happy to deliver the ordered sweets to a Budapest address.

2081 Piliscsaba, Egyetem utca 3.

Ten minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Robinson is located behind Heroes’ Square, close to Budapest’s tranquil City Park. Constructed over a lake, the idyllic restaurant, opened 30 years ago, is outstanding in Europe. The setting is picture perfect, it might as well be part of a movie in which citizens sit back contentedly with a glass of refreshing cocktail in hand. Countless celebrities have paid a visit before, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Redford and Ralph Fiennes, but Robinson is a popular dining destination among the city’s foodies and businessmen too. Nature meets high-end gastronomy here, no wonder why the restaurant’s visitors love to take photos and share them on social media this way capturing the special experience and spreading the word about it. This place is the island of peace with extras: impeccable service and great food.

1146 Budapest, Városligeti tó (City Park)

Váci utca is downtown Budapest’s most visited pedestrian-only street known all around the country and beloved by locals and visitors alike. Joining its many stores and sights, Vendetta Italian restaurant was opened a few years ago ready to serve the hungry, quality-oriented crowd in all seasons: a lovely summer terrace is added to the place in the summer, while their cosy winter garden opens in the coldest season. In the winter, the restaurant’s inner hall serves as a shelter where one can take a break over the Christmas shopping craze and surprise themselves with the most delicious Italian meals prepared by everyone’s Nonna. Go try their paper-thin prosciutto slices, fresh and delightful mozzarella with pesto and tomato, heavenly carbonara, delicious pizza (accompanied by a glass of Bottega Soave) or Budapest’s best (!) Tiramisu which will leave you with the feeling of content and joy.

1052 Budapest, Váci utca 16.

If you decide to spice up the festive season with the traditional meals of Hungarian gastronomy, Budapest’s number one all you can eat restaurant, Trófea Grill is the right choice for you. More than 100 Hungarian and international dishes (pumpkin soup with toasted seeds, homemade pig-killing dinner with stewed cabbage, stuffed cabbage with smoked ribs, catfish soup, and so on), an eye-popping good dessert selection and a laid-back, elegant atmosphere is awaiting you, but it is also possible to opt for home delivery. It’s the end of the year, give yourself a break! Leave the gift shopping craze behind and treat yourself to something delicious or purchase an all you can eat gift card that your loved ones will surely appreciate!

Situated at 30 Fő utca, Mona Bar & Restaurant is a jewel of Buda, where you can get away from the Christmas rush and tune in for the holidays. Depending on the mood and occasion, you can choose to have a romantic evening by the fireplace with candlelight, fine food and quality wine in the restaurant, or opt for the winter garden, where live music, cocktails and light snacks play the main role in winter evenings. In addition to their á la carte menu, the chef will pamper you with seasonal offers in December, including dishes such as traditional fish soup, stuffed cabbage from Mangalica pork and hazelnut & white chocolate carrot cake.

1011 Budapest, Fő u. 30.

Located within a walking distance from the Parliament, Tulipán Bistro is an authentic Hungarian restaurant where quality ingredients, attentive service, and familial atmosphere remain the most important after more than 50 years of operation. True to its traditions, the restaurant prepares for the holiday season with a divine line-up of fine wines and festive dishes including stuffed cabbage, catfish stew with cottage cheese pasta, and turkey breast stuffed with chestnuts in a bacon coat served with blueberry Cumberland sauce and croquette as a side dish. Are you up for a culinary journey? Tulipán Bistro’s signature meal, wild cattle stew cooked with red wine, plum, and juniper berry, accompanied by homemade noodles is likewise unmissable.

1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 34.

The holiday season is soon going to be in full force, but one shouldn’t get lost in the Christmas swirl just yet. Liz and Chain awaits us all who seek refuge from the crowd, taking us to Alice’s wonderland where the Mad Hatter’s favourite French pastries, homemade jam, and mini sandwiches await us to sate our hunger with. In addition, guests get unlimited access to Liz and Chain’s sparkling wine and tea selections every day until 4 PM. You can choose from 3 different types of mulled wine offered by the cosy lounge while Hungary’s traditional flat bread is also part of the deal. Before returning to your responsibilities, treat yourself to a little more culinary pampering. Turn towards the dessert section and take home a warm and tasty chimney cake!

The most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest, and as the year-end deserves to be celebrated, don’t forget about making plans for the New Year’s Eve in time. Spend the last hours of 2019 at Liz and Chain Lounge where guests can participate at a gourmet experience: expect heavenly bites, tapas specialties, unlimited beverage consumption and 2 glasses of sparkling wine. From 10 PM the venue transforms into party mood with cocktails, DJ sets and a final countdown so that guests can say farewell to the actual year in style.

During the period of advent, DNB Budapest invites us on gourmet adventures offering the best festive meals. Known for its impressive Sunday Brunch occasions, the restaurant spices things up every weekend before Christmas, awaiting guests with a merry buffet lunch, and on 24 December a fantastic dinner in case they’d like to enjoy the culinary creations of professional chefs. Don’t get desperate about the next two days, 25 and 26 December, either, because the restaurant will be open during lunchtime. Would you be interested in celebrating the arrival of the New Year at DNB Budapest? If live music and a breathtaking dinner are all you wish for, book a table until it’s too late OR place an order, because thanks to Budapest Marriott Hotel’s home-delivery service, you can enjoy roasted turkey, foie gras, pies, fish meals, Mediterranean food specialties and Christmas desserts at home too!

Booking: +36 1 737 7377 or dnb.budapest@marriott.com

Christmas’ magical cosiness adds extra warmth to ARAZ restaurant’s ambience on 25 and 26 December, between noon and 3 PM. The aroma of a live Christmas tree, and flickering candle flame guarantees that the festive spirit captivates our senses. Unlimited food and drink consumption (mineral water, beverages, ARAZ’s wine, sparkling wine), a cup of coffee, and a children’s corner (with a specific menu designed for kids) is awaiting guests who could enjoy an undisturbed lunch with live music while the little ones are safe playing under the surveillance of a professional nurse. The food selection is so impressive your mouth will start watering as you read: carp, chestnut-chicken galantine with coriander-mayo, sage-stewed turkey breast with orange, and penne and cheese sauce with roasted cabbage, among many others. Book a table in advance: +36 1 815 1100 or araz@araz.hu.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44.