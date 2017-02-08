John Williams Turns 85

One of the most distinguished film score composers of our time celebrates his 85th birthday today. The genius has made his mark with such unforgettable melodies as the pieces featured in Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. or Schindler’s List.

John Towner Williams started out in 1955 when he began his studies at the Juilliard School of Music. He moved to Los Angeles to work with Henry Mancini, composing for some of the most popular television series of the 1960s. In 1968, he received his first Oscar nomination. (Last year he was nominated for the prestigious award for the 50th time!)

His scores became the hallmarks of such historical movie characters as Indiana Jones, E.T., Darth Vader and many more! Here are some of our favourite movie scores by John Williams!