Your Guide to Exploring the Danube by Boat

Let’s be real, boating is only worth it if it feels like freedom. Whether you’re in the mood for a chill small-town stroll, a laid-back family day, or a bubbly night cruise, MAHART Cruises lets you explore the most beautiful parts of the Danube your way this season.

Visegrád Hop-On

This one’s all about doing whatever you feel like. Hop off for an ice cream, a hike, or a cozy lunch wherever it looks good, then just catch the next boat and keep going. No stress, no clock-watching as boats keep looping between the best spots of the Danube Bend: Visegrád – Nagymaros – Zebegény – Nagymaros – Visegrád. Whether it’s the Zebegény views, hiking around Dömös, or grabbing fish by the river in Nagymaros, you’re totally on your own schedule.

Wed–Sun: 10:00 | 12:00 | 14:00

Szentendre Day Trip

Szentendre has everything you want from a perfect day out: art, history, cute streets, and great ice cream. Hop on from Vigadó Square and take it all in from the water too as the views hit different from the Danube.

Wed–Thu:

Budapest → 10:30

Szentendre → 17:00

Fri–Sun:

Budapest → 08:30 | 10:30 | 14:00

Szentendre → 12:30 | 17:00 | 18:00

Unlimited Prosecco Cruise

60 minutes, great views, even better vibes. Leaving from Batthyány Square, this cruise comes with unlimited prosecco, spritz, and lemonade. And if you’re curious about the city while sipping, there’s a QR audio guide to dive into Budapest’s stories.

Saturdays: 17:30 | 19:00 | 20:30

Budapest Hop-On

Explore Budapest at your own pace — no pressure, no fixed plan. Jump off anywhere for a walk, then hop back on the next boat. One ticket = unlimited rides all day along the most scenic parts of the Danube.

Daily: 12:00 | 13:15 | 14:30 | 15:45 | 17:00

Evening City Cruise

Budapest at night? Different level. Catch the Parliament and Castle glowing from the middle of the river. Perfect for a date or a casual drink with friends, just pick a time from Vigadó or Batthyány Square.

Daily (Vigadó Square):

18:00 | 18:30 | 19:10 | 19:40 | 20:00 | 20:20 | 20:50 | 21:10 | 21:30 | 22:00

Wed–Sun (Batthyány Square):

19:20 | 20:30 | 21:40

Click here to get your ticket.

In the mood for some art?