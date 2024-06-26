From Asia with Love: 4 Budapest Spots to Uncover the Exotic Flavours of Asia

Craving for something familiar yet different? Uncover the exotic flavours of Asia at three exceptional dining spots and a the coolest bubble tea place in Budapest!

Sáo 哨

Discover the vibrant flavours of Asia at Sáo, a cherished Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant nestled in Budapest’s bustling Gozsdu Courtyard. Boasting a warm and welcoming ambience, Sáo has been wowing foodies for nearly a decade with its array of delectable dishes, from hearty soups and noodles to delicious dumplings and rolls. Don’t miss their sweets and authentic Vietnamese coffee for a perfect meal finale! Whether you’re a seasoned fan of Asian cuisine or a curious first-timer, Sáo promises an unforgettable culinary journey.

1075 Budapest, Holló utca 10. | Website

OPIUM Restaurant & Bar

Experience the fusion of Vietnamese and French flavours at OPIUM, a unique restaurant-bar located just a stone’s throw away from St. Stephen’s Basilica. Inspired by Indochinese cuisine, OPIUM’s menu features dishes that reflect the rich culinary traditions of present-day Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia, served in a share plate concept to encourage communal dining. Don’t miss their fresh oysters, perfectly paired with lime and seafood sauce for a taste of the sea! Complement your meal with a choice from their diverse and exotic cocktail selection, promising a superb finishing touch to your dining experience.

1051 Budapest, Arany János utca 13. | Website

QUÍ 貴

Embark on a culinary journey at QUI (meaning ‘precious’), a trendy Thai-Vietnamese restaurant that serves up exquisite contemporary Asian dishes rooted in age-old traditions. The sleek interior, reminiscent of ancient pagodas, creates an ambiance that is both serene and inviting, allowing you to focus all your attention on the tantalizing gastronomic treasures laid out before you: from spicy curries, nourishing soups and delicate dumplings to coffee specialties, coolers and homemade lemonades, QUI’s diverse offering will leave you enjoying every bite and sip.

1051 Budapest, Arany János utca 13. | Website

Photo: QUÍ 貴

Bubu Bubble Tea

If you want to refresh yourself with a special treat on hot summer days, go to Bubu Bubble Tea, where a wide variety of beloved drinks awaits you at three different locations. With its name referring to both Budapest and bubble tea, the city’s first bubble tea spot offers a wide range of delicious flavors and high-quality ingredients. You can customize the drink to your taste, choosing from 26 different flavors that you can complete with jelly strips, tapioca pearls, and fruit berries for a fun-filled experience. Also, if you want to recreate your favorite tea combinations at home, head to their online shop!

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6.

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16.

Website | Facebook