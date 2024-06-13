5+1 Must-see Sights: Your Ultimate Guide to the City Park

After descending from the historically significant Millennium Underground Railway at the legendary Heroes’ Square, cross a small bridge to find yourself in City Park, where numerous attractions await.

Vajdahunyad Castle

To start off, discover the mesmerizing Vajdahunyad Castle, which serves as a replica of a medieval Transylvanian castle. The distinctive building, constructed between 1902 and 1908, houses the Museum of Hungarian Agriculture and hosts both temporary and permanent exhibitions. Visitors can even take the stairs to the Gatehouse Tower to enjoy the fascinating panorama of the park and the city. The Szent László Chapel is also a must-see: it was originally built for the Millennium Exhibition and, after last year’s renovation, it now shines in all its original glory. You can enjoy the picturesque view of the nearby castle while rowing a boat or even stand-up paddleboarding on the lake. Rental options are available, so don’t miss out!

1146 Budapest, Vajdahunyad sétány

House of Music, Hungary

Nestled in the vibrant heart of City Park, the House of Music stands as an enchanting cultural gem, resonating with the rich and storied musical heritage of the city, offering plenty of fun activities for adults and children alike. Whether you’re an ardent classical music enthusiast or simply someone seeking an immersive and unforgettable experience, the House of Music is sure to captivate your senses!

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 3. | Website

Museum of Ethnography

Although this summer the fascinating Museum of Ethnography is closed, its allure lies not only in its extensive ethnographic collections but also in its remarkable design. What truly sets this architectural masterpiece apart is its unconventional shape, resembling an immense skateboard plank. There is also a lovely garden on the top of the building which is accessible for anyone walking by, serving as the perfect spot for having a picnic or soaking in the sunshine.

1146 Budapest, Dózsa György út 35. | Website

Stay Active

In the City Park, there’s a whole lineup of sports facilities to dive into, and runners will especially love the dedicated track. But for families, it’s all about the playgrounds – and with seven to choose from, the fun never ends! The star of the show is the main playground, packed with exciting gear like a built-in trampoline and a jungle gym shaped like a hot-air balloon.

Pavilon Kert

If you are getting hungry and ready to chill a bit, head to Pavilon Kert! Channelling traditional Hungarian delights, alfresco musical performances, and a convivial ambiance, this hip establishment comprises four local enterprises. Indulge in the renowned fried delicacies crafted by Hungarian culinary virtuoso, Chef Lajos Bíró, at Buja Disznó-k, or savour the iconic Hungarian lángos at Ligeti Lángos. Save room for the heavenly chimney cake confections by Kató Néni for dessert. After satisfying your appetite, unwind at Pavilon Bar with refreshing libations and revel in live music until dusk settles in.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 3. | Website

+1 Afternoon Alternatives

After lunch, if you’re up for a leisurely walk in the park, you’ve got tons of fun stuff to check out. Nature lovers can swing by the Budapest Zoo to hang out with some cool animals. Families can catch thrilling performances at the Capital Circus of Budapest. And if you’re in the mood for some chill time in warm thermal water, hit up Széchenyi Thermal Bath.

Discover other fabulous parks in the city: