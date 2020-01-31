Love Me Like Your Favourite Food – A Valentine’s Day Selection

The most heart-shaped, loved up, chocolate-covered day of the year falls on 14 February, reminding us to express our admiration towards the people who we care about the most. A nice, romantic dinner is worth a thousand words so treat your loved ones by gifting a gastronomic experience!

Where else than in the heart of Budapest should you celebrate the feast of affection? Cosy Wistro33 awaits couples with exciting wine specialties, classic and signature cocktails and delicious meals made from fresh seasonal ingredients. It’s the perfect location for a dream rendezvous, because the bistro aims for an exceptional experience in every detail. From the high-end bistro food to the lovely ambiance, all the things an unforgettable night requires will be provided on Valentine’s Day. The romantic dinner date will start with a glass of complimentary sparkling wine and there’s also going to be live music (take it for granted that “Love is In the Air” will be part of the line-up). If you fell in love with the idea, book a table in advance!

1056 Budapest, Bástya utca 33.

A hidden gem in a not so hidden area, Halászbástya Restaurant is located just a stone’s throw away from some of Budapest’s most attractive tourist destinations. Its gorgeous surroundings, lavish inner spaces, incomparable panorama and tasty gastronomic delights make it the perfect venue for taking your relationship to the next level. The impressive menu, which can be ordered with or without wine-pairing, features oyster with cucumber tartare, truffle consommé, scallop with celery textures and grapefruit, Manjari chocolate with rose and raspberry, and more. Be a part of an unparalleled dinner experience at the restaurant’s hall, and make it even more special by choosing a table from where the panoramic scene is breathtaking! Cherry on top: live music.

1014 Budapest, Budai Vár Halászbástya

Located in Kempinski Hotel Corvinus, Nobu Budapest is part of the avant-garde Japanese dining empire started by chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro. Head chef Gábor Schreiner’s insanely delicious Japanese-Peruvian flavours will take you to new food dimensions, because regardless of what you sink your teeth into, Nobu’s signature dishes and seasonal novelties are mind-blowingly fantastic. On Valentine’s Day, the restaurant surprises its guest with a complimentary dessert and a special performance of pop, jazz and love songs thanks to talented songstress Lilienn. In the spirit of the carnival season, Nobu awaits children with sushi school, marzipan decorating, crafts, and Tamás Varázs’s entertaining magic tricks on 23 February. Reservation: reservation@noburestaurant.hu

1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 7-8.

Brilliant chef duo Szabina Szulló and Tamás Széll are behind the wheel in Stand25’s well-known and adored kitchen that the couple dedicated to Hungarian gastronomy. The laid-back, friendly bistro serves emblematic dishes such as goulash soup and Hungarian layered potatoes, but all in all, the actual menu depends on what ingredients are available on the market, as well as the chefs’ creativity. On 14 February their usual lunchtime menu remains available, while at the evening, the restaurant will offer a special 3-course Valentine’s Day menu with an aperitif (sparkling wine, gin cocktail or lemonade), unlimited water consumption, and a cup of coffee for 19 000 HUF + 12.5% service fee. To make a reservation, send an email to info@stand25.hu.

1013 Budapest, Attila út 10.

When it comes to romance and tourism, France is on the top list of lovebirds. Fortunately, there are ways to experience a little French cosiness within the Hungarian borders too; let’s not forget that Budapest is often referred to as the Paris of the East. True to its cosmopolitan status, our capital city makes room for French gastronomy with several worth-to-mention restaurants, one of them being the snug Pavillon de Paris that is known for its tranquil garden. Quoting from the bistro-style eatery’s event description, the most romantic dinner of 2020 is ahead of those who visit them on 14 February. If you desire a wow-worthy V-Day, take your SO to this lovely gem: their aphrodisiac meals and love potions will sweep you off your feet.

1011 Budapest, Fő utca 20.

Even though many of us may think it is an unusual idea to put beer and Valentine’s Day in the same sentence, it is actually not a bad thought at all. Those who would spend their time in a beautiful and homely dining spot with a glass of beer in hand are more than welcome to do so in Szuterén Lakásétterem, a restaurant that regularly teams up with UGAR Brewery to hold special beer dinners one of which falls on 15 February this month. Regardless of how you feel about this heart-shaped holiday, be their guest and find out which element of beer has aphrodisiac properties. The restaurant’s chef makes sure to prepare a great line-up of meals perfect for the occasion. For further details, follow Szuterén Lakásétterem’s updates on its Facebook-page!

1158 Budapest, Bezsilla Nándor utca 29.

Buda’s charming restaurant, Jardinette is an urban oasis. A tranquil space in the constantly buzzing city, with tall chestnut trees forming a relaxing little orchard in the calm and cosy yard, this Hungarian restaurant welcomes guests with a peaceful atmosphere to help recharge their batteries. Family-run Jardinette might be a place of modernity, but the restaurant’s chef relies on traditional recipes. The menu has been built upon seasonal ingredients, because the Jardinette-team believes the best meals are made of fresh, locally-sourced elements. It is worth signing up for their Valentine’s Day dinner: they offer a slightly different menu for the lady guests than to their gentlemen companion, promising a perfect date night with live music.

1112 Budapest, Németvölgyi út 136.

Heart-warming memories of a popular TV show, the Road to Avonlea came flooding back when we first heard about the Candle Light Express. The imposing railway carriages (saloon, bar, and an exclusive, nostalgic dining car) head to Nagymaros on 14 February, welcoming couples aboard a beautifully restored train. After greeting guests between 6-6.30 PM, the train departs at 6.50 PM from Budapest’s Nyugati Railway Station and returns at 9.50 PM. The 3-hour romantic getaway promises the experience of time travelling and a gorgeous candle lit dinner in an environment that evokes the timeless elegance of the past. Passengers can expect first class meals and wine specialties served during the trip, and live music entertainment thanks to the bar’s pianist.

Nyugati Railway Station