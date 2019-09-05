Eat Out(side) – Indian Summer Edition

If we are lucky, the weather will remain bright, sunny and warm until the end of late autumn. Let’s make the most of it! Start by finding out where the best restaurant patios are for outdoor dining in Budapest.

When it comes to restaurants with enticing terraces or gardens, the city has a lot to offer. From nicely served street food specialties to á la carte meals and refreshing beverages, you’ll find everything and more. The list of the most idyllic hideaways, including our personal favourites, is as follows.

Buda

For a filling Sunday brunch or a nicely done fish dish, you can head to Hemingway Restaurant & Terrace where your meal will be complemented by the epic view to Lake Feneketlen, just a few minutes away from Móricz Zsigmond körtér. Buda-based Czakó kert won’t fail to impress lunch-seekers either; go and enjoy their daily specials in an undisturbed ambience. The laid-back venue’s gastro repertoire is complete with French cakes, Valrhona bonbon, breakfast specialties and delicious beverages. Staying in the less industrial part of the city, we can’t skip a Pinterest-ready eatery, Émile. Its beautiful inner spaces, gorgeous garden environment and heavenly food would make anyone wow. Kopaszi-gát’s Fruska Bistro & Picnic is just as charming, and mind you, the delicacies they serve look and taste amazing.

Admirers of Italian cuisine, your prayers have also been heard! Your go-to restaurant, Alessio is situated in the green belt of Buda, amidst green tree-giants and grand villas from the 1930s. The menu caters to traditional Tuscan tastes with ingredients straight from Italy. Continuing the list of urban oases, get to know the beautiful Jardinette, a tranquil space in the busy city with tall chestnut trees. The menu has been built upon seasonal ingredients (like ramsons and asparagus), because team Jardinette believes the best meals are made of fresh, locally-sourced elements. The list of lovely gardens has another honourable mention, Pavillon de Paris. Believe us when we say, spending your time in such a dreamy surrounding will make you feel special.

Pest

VakVarjú BoatHouse might be situated a bit further from the city centre, but thanks to its special location (close to river Danube), guests can take a seat at a terrace with a waterfront view. If it wasn’t inviting enough, their meals are taste-bud pleasuring! You’ll find Tereza closer to the heart of the city; the grandiose restaurant specializes at authentic Mexican food that you can munch on in the inner garden illuminated by colourful lights.

Pest is lucky enough to have a Cuban gem too, with an outdoor seating area. The restaurant in question is La Bodeguita del Medio, a truly exceptional place where premium steaks, an unparalleled environment, and a little piece of Havana are awaiting you. Enriching the local scene of sophisticated and stylish restaurants, La Perle Noire Restaurant and Lounge is located in the villa district; its comfortable garden furniture, barbecue facility and cocktail corner go perfectly well with the modern-age interior.