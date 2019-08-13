Baked From the Heart

The diversity of bakery products is mind blowing, and they are an integrated part of our meals every day. Admirers of cakes, cookies, biscuits, and breads, here’s a list you’ll enjoy!

Print Recipe Grandma's Bread Being one of the most widely consumed foods all around the world, bread was central to the formation of early societies. In Hungary, we celebrate the festival of new bread on 20 August. Thanks to an artisan Budapest bakery, Három Tarka Macska, we'll share a traditional bread recipe with you. Ingredients 350 g wheat flour for bread stoneground, if possible

210 g water

8 g salt

200 g ripe leaven Instructions In a large bowl, mix flour and water, stir to combine them well. Then knead it for 5 minutes.

Cover the dough, leave it to rest for around 1 hour, then add the salt and the leaven, and knead again for 7-10 minutes until satin smooth and mildly soft.

Tip the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead slowly, forming a ball. Cover with clean cloth and leave it to rest for around 2 hours at room temperature. After the first hour, carefully fold the dough, after the second, form a round loaf and place it upside down in a heavily floured proofing basket.

Put a thin layer of flour on top of the dough, and keep it covered for around 12 hours in 10-12°C. (Wine coolers are perfect for the purpose.)

Before baking, preheat the oven to 240-250°C, and heat a thin tray on the lowest temperature.

Take the dough out of the proofing basket, place it on wax paper on top of a tray, and decorate it with a knife, cutting a 2-3 cm deep cross on the surface. When baking, use the middle rack of your oven, and pour a glass of water into the tray so that enough steam is created for the bread baking process. Close the oven door and bake your bread for 40 minutes until dark brown.

After baking, leave the bread to rest for 40 minutes at room temperature on a grid, so that its bottom can breathe too.

Opened in 2017, Három Tarka Macska (it translates to three mottled cats) is an artisan bakery working with a variety of carefully selected flour types. The assortment is very good: classics like fresh bread, cocoa rolls, croissants, loafs and delicious coffee are only the tip of the iceberg. Daily soups, lemonades, yogurts, non-alcoholic beverages, and many more quality bakery products are purchasable. Every bakery creation is hand-made on the spot, and while most ingredients come from Hungarian suppliers, the baguette flour comes straight from a French family mill under the name Bourgeois. They are open from 6.30 AM to 7.30 PM on weekdays, but you can visit them at the weekend too, at different opening hours. Home delivery is also available!

1137 Budapest, Pozsonyi út 41.

Located in the heart of District V, Artizán Budapest is all about premium quality bakery products handmade with fresh, local ingredients. The baker team is led by Gergő Fekete who came back to Hungary in 2015 to launch his very own business after 12 years of working abroad in several restaurants and bakeries: Artizán Budapest has been providing Budapest locals with additive free delicacies ever since. There’s not enough space to praise all the products they make but once there, make sure to try their vanilla-cardamom roll and take their Bread of the Sun (flavoured with dill and feta cheese) home. Daily menus made from seasonal ingredients are also available.

1054 Budapest, Hold utca 3.

After experiencing the monotony of office jobs, Ádám, Márton and Máté – soon-to-be founders of Pipacs Pékség – decided to hit the road to France to learn everything about one of the oldest trades of all, bread making. For a few years, they worked as French bread bakers’ apprentices and returned to the old country to make long-fermented, craft breads from organic flour. Today their bakery situated in District III is open from Monday to Thursday, while on Saturdays you’ll find them at Mom Bio Market – just follow the heavenly freshly baked bread smell among the food stalls crammed with local produces. Milk loafs, croissants, pain au chocolat, sweet rolls, and waffles also entice the customers in Pipacs Pékség.

1037 Budapest, Bécsi út 267.

Set amid vintage treasures, Pékesség aims to evoke the flavours (and ambience) of the past with its artisan bakery products. In the Lajos utca venue founded by András Noszvai in late 2014, the smell of freshly roasted coffee, homemade ginger tea, and pastries that have just left the oven fills the air from 7 AM to 1 PM in summer (until 6 PM after 20 August). Although Pékesség puts special emphasis on traditions, it boasts an open kitchen where a baker and a confectioner work jointly on all kinds of eye-catching pies, scones, milk loafs, bundt cakes, and Linzer cookies that, when done, you’ll see on the packed shelves – and later on your plate.

1036 Budapest, Lajos utca 93-99.

What makes a perfect loaf of bread? Pékműhely swears to premium quality flour, water, salt, sourdough, and a pinch of love. The family-run bakery was established in 2010 with the sole aim of kneading their grandparents’ enthusiasm and respect for the bread together until they get delicious and healthy craft breads. The Pékműhely team believes in using the best quality ingredients available on the market, so their supply is not that wide but it is for sure made with love. Do you fancy a cocoa roll with rum soaked cherries or a slice of salty potato bread? Head to any of the Pékműhely venues seen below to sate your hunger!

1015 Budapest, Batthyányi u. 24.

1114 Budapest, Bartók Béla út 15/b

1024 Budapest, Lövőház utca 7-9.