Brunch and Cafés in Budapest: 7 Breakfast Spots to Start Your Day Right

Budapest’s brunch scene is bursting with cozy cafés, elegant bistros, and inventive hotspots that make mornings worth getting out of bed for. From classic Eggs Benedict to decadent bacon-topped pancakes, the city offers a range of flavors and vibes to suit every taste.

Fluffy’s Cafe & Brunch

There aren’t many things worth leaving the house for on a chilly morning – but Fluffy’s Cafe & Brunch is one of them. Everything is in place here for a perfect start to your day: alongside the biggest classics – like Eggs Benedict – Dob street’s coziest brunch spot also serves up delights like stuffed French toast, pulled pork sandwiches, and the all-time crowd favorite avocado toast. Looking for something truly filling? Try one of their handcrafted burgers, also available meat-free if that’s your style. Of course, there’s always room for dessert: we’d go with the house pancake, but if you’re feeling adventurous, don’t skip the bacon-topped Baconcake, drenched in maple syrup. Fluffy’s Cafe & Brunch has been bringing joy to mornings for over two years now – whether you’re craving a full brunch or just a steaming mug of hot chocolate, you’ll leave with a big smile on your face.

1072 Budapest, Dob utca 46/a | Website >>

Émile

Located in the heart of District II. in the Buda Hills, Émile offers classic brunch dishes – like Eggs Benedict – that blend modern ideas with Gerbeaud’s rich tradition in an elegant setting. Either you take a seat in the welcoming three-story building or in the garden, you will love the cozy vibe.

1026 Budapest, Orló utca 1. | Website >>

Flava Café & Brunch

Every day from 11 AM to 4 PM, downtown hotspot Flava Café & Brunch invites you on a vibrant, “full of flava” gastronomic journey at Szabadság tér. The menu is versatile, offering savory and sweet delicacies, local and international dishes, as well as gluten-free and other special dietary options.

1051 Budapest, Október 6. utca 26. | Website >>

Pavilon Restaurant & Bar

In the green oasis of the Dorothea Hotel, Pavilon Restaurant & Bar welcomes you with a friendly atmosphere and delicious bites. Every Sunday, from 12:30 PM to 3 PM, a rich buffet, free-flowing prosecco and unlimited soft drinks, and an impressive dessert corner ensure you won’t leave dissatisfied.

1051 Budapest, Dorottya utca 2. | Website >>

KicsiZso

The perfect place to start the day with something delicious, or to enjoy a hearty „not quite lunch yet” meal during the day, KicsiZso is situated on the Buda side of the city. Beyond their beautifully presented (and obviously tasty) dishes, attentive service impresses both regulars and newcomers.

1027 Budapest, Frankel Leó út 11. | Website >>

Deszka Budapest

With visually stunning dishes and a joyful team passionate about creating a dining experience worth savoring, every visit is a treat at Deszka Budapest. Get your day going at this lively breakfast & brunch hangout or recharge your batteries with great food and good energies anytime during the day.

1053. Budapest, Veres Pálné utca 31. | Facebook >>

Pompás Bistro, Cafe & Bar

From morning to night, feel at home at District IX’s Pompás Bistro where stylish, friendly interiors and inventive dishes cater to everything from a business breakfast to a late-night cocktail. Kickstart your day with a cup of coffee and enjoy a relaxed, leisurely brunch; they’ll serve it with a smile.

1096 Budapest, Thaly Kálmán utca 52/a, | Website >>

