Sip in Style: 5 Legendary Cafés in Budapest

If you’re looking to sip coffee in a setting that drips with history and elegance, Budapest has you covered with its legendary cafés!

New York Café

On the ground floor of a stunning, historic palace on Erzsébet Boulevard, you’ll find the legendary New York Café, a must-visit spot in Budapest since it first opened in 1894. Back in the early 1900s, its lavish interiors were a favorite hangout for literary and artistic circles. Writers could browse encyclopedias and journals, provided by the owners, and even had writing paper, blotters, and ink on hand to fuel their creativity. Fast forward to today, the New York Café is one of Budapest’s top tourist attractions, with visitors happily waiting 20-30 minutes just to get a table. While it’s no longer the literary hub it once was, it’s still a magical spot to soak up some history and enjoy the elegant atmosphere!

1073 Budapest, Erzsébet körút 9-11. | Website

Central Grand Café & Bar

Opened in 1887, Centrál Café is one of the last true icons of Budapest’s 19th-century café scene. Originally built with eight rooms, two game rooms, a coffee kitchen, and a cloakroom, it was designed by the famous architect Zsigmond Quittner. The beautiful ceiling and wall art were done by Róbert Scholtz, the same guy who worked on the Opera House and the Parliament. Centrál was a favorite hangout for Hungarian writers back in the day, and after 135 years, it’s still going strong. It even bounced back better than ever after the pandemic, mixing traditional Hungarian flavors with a modern, French-inspired twist.

1053 Budapest, Károlyi utca 9. | Website

Gerbeaud

In 1858, Henrik Kugler founded the predecessor to what is now the legendary Gerbeaud confectionery, located in a beautiful building that has graced Vörösmarty Square since 1870. Swiss confectioner Émile Gerbeaud, who introduced treats like cat’s tongues and cognac cherries, took over the business in 1910. In 1912, a fourth floor was added by architect Sándor Fellner in the popular Art Nouveau style. Today, Gerbeaud still upholds its renowned quality, while offering new flavors and textures to satisfy the taste buds of modern food lovers.

1051 Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8. | Website

Művész Café and Confectionary

Step into this fabulous café, where 120 years of history wraps around you like a warm hug! With its charming turn-of-the-century vibe, it’s impossible not to be captivated by the elegant decor and those stunning chandeliers. The place beautifully mixes classic elegance with modern comfort, making it a perfect spot to relax. Grab a slice of their heavenly cake or a scrumptious sandwich, and pair it with a delightful coffee, tea, or your drink of choice. It’s not just a café; it’s a delicious experience waiting to happen!

1061 Budapest, Andrássy út 29. | Website

Hadik

Hadik Café, which first opened around 1910, didn’t take off right away, but by the end of the decade, it became a lively spot filled with writers and creativity. Some of the most famous Hungarian authors of the 20th century gathered here for important conversations, all while enjoying great coffee. Fast forward 100 years, and Hadik still lives up to its name. Alongside hosting some of the city’s most exciting literary events, it’s the perfect place to grab fantastic coffee, pastries, bistro bites, and cocktails.

1111 Budapest, Bartók Béla út 36. | Website

