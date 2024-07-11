Must-try Gastro Spots on the Southern Shore of Lake Balaton

Explore the top dining destinations along Lake Balaton’s southern shore, where stunning scenery complements exquisite culinary delights. This guide showcases the essential restaurants and cafés, ranging from cozy lakeside spots to high-end gourmet venues, perfect for food enthusiasts discovering Hungary’s beautiful lakeside area.

Egy csipet nádas, Siófok

If you’re on the lookout for one of the most peaceful and tranquil spots on the southern shore for your culinary adventures, look no further! At Egy csipet nádas (A Pinch of Reeds) in Siófok, you can enjoy excellent drinks and delicious dishes accompanied by the soothing sounds of birdsong. On themed weekends, you can even dive into flavours from around the world.

8611 Siófok, Töreki u. 40. | Website

Tarow Bistro, Balatonvilágos

At the Club Aliga marina in Balatonvilágos, you can indulge in the finest dishes from around the globe. Tarow Bistro brings the relaxed vibe of leisurely weekend brunches to the shores of Lake Balaton, featuring Middle Eastern dishes, Mediterranean flavours, and the best of Italian cuisine.

8171 Balatonvilágos, Aligai út 1. | Facebook

Tiki Beach Bistro, Zamárdi

Tiki Beach Bistro has kicked off its new season in Zamárdi, complete with a tropical atmosphere. At Tiki, you’ll always find something fresh, new, and exciting in their excellent dishes, making you want to return again and again.

8621 Zamárdi, Margó Ede stny. | Facebook

Fricska Balaton, Balatonföldvár

The new venue of the well-known Fricska in Veszprém has opened its doors on the promenade in Balatonföldvár. This year-round restaurant offers impeccable dishes, tapas, Serbian cevapi, juicy hamburgers, and BBQ delights, all while you enjoy the last rays of the setting sun.

8623 Balatonföldvár, Rákóczi Ferenc u. 9. | Facebook

Il Limone, Siófok

Il Limone brings the best of Italian flavours to Siófok, where you can experience la dolce vita with dishes made from carefully selected ingredients. Their menu includes homemade pasta, creamy risottos, pizzas, and refreshing cocktails.

8600 Siófok, Petőfi stny. 3. | Facebook

Kékajtó Winery and Vineyard, Kőröshegy

At Kékajtó (Blue Door) Winery and Vineyard in Kőröshegy, you’ll find not only a deep passion and respect for wine in every bottle but also stunning panoramic views. This family-run winery offers the finest thirst-quenchers and delicious wine pairings.

8617 Kőröshegy, Árnyas köz | Facebook

Kedvesem Bistro, Balatonlelle

Many people have fond memories of the delicious, lovingly served dishes at Kedvesem Bistro in Balatonlelle. Located on Móló Promenade, the restaurant offers stunning views of Lake Balaton year-round, featuring the best of Hungarian cuisine as well as heavenly international dishes.

8636 Balatonlelle, Móló sétány | Facebook

Hubertus Hof Restaurant, Balatonfenyves

One of the southern Balaton region’s hidden gems is the restaurant at Hubertus Hof Landhotel in Balatonfenyves. Famous for its Angus beef specialties, the restaurant offers a diverse menu, from Angus beef soup to venison-stuffed ravioli.

8646 Balatonfenyves, Nimród u. 4. | Website

Mistral Bistro, Balatonboglár

Once you visit Mistral Bistro in Balatonboglár, you’ll want to keep coming back. Their menu features light summer dishes, homemade burgers, and refreshing desserts. The warm and friendly service is the cherry on top.

8630 Balatonboglár, Kodály Zoltán u. 24. | Facebook

Check out the best spots on the Northern Shore as well: