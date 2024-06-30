Fun along the Danube: 6+1 Spots and Acitivites for a Memorable Experience

Buda and Pest are separated by the legendary Danube River, which boasts numerous captivating spots and activities along its banks.

Chill Out

Although it is not a tourist hotspot, Népsziget, also known as Szúnyog-sziget, is easier to access than one might think and offers great recreational activities along its roughly two-kilometre stretch of Danube shoreline. The peninsula is filled with vibrant atmosphere and various programs, including dog-friendly ones. You can hop in to Szitakötő, which offers a nature-inspired vibe, picturesque sunsets, wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, and refreshing gin and tonic creations, perfect for those looking to escape the city hustle and bustle. If you fancy a glass of wine, specialty beer or craft burgers, head to Kabin, where you can enjoy acoustic concerts under the stars. You can also check Perem, boasting a wide range of dishes from lángos and deep-fried hake to burgers.

Take a Dip

The sparkling blue water beckons for a swim, and there are numerous spots where you can take a dip. One of them is famous Dagály Bath, offering a wellness facility, an outdoor pool area overlooking the Danube River and the Buda Hills, and long course swimming pools. Opened in 1948, the recently renovated bath complex is a popular choice for beach-goers in the hottest summer days. Lastly, you can visit Római-parti Plázs, where you will find a clean and well-maintained shoreline, free for beach-goers.

Dine by the River

If you are up to a fancy experience, book yourself a table at one of the top restaurants, where you can pair your meal with a dazzling panorama. Located halfway between the Elisabeth Bridge and the Liberty Bridge, Port de Budapest was transformed into a Mediterranean-style venue from a former dock building and offers delicious food, enchanting sunsets and a mesmerizing panorama. Tucked away in the bustling heart of the city, BOATanic Terrace And Bar exudes charm and trendy vibes, providing a snug haven where delectable cuisine meets unparalleled vistas on the spectacular boat restaurant. You can also visit iconic Spoon the Boat Restaurant docked in front of the Vigadó and nestled between the Chain Bridge and the Elisabeth Bridge. Operating for over a decade now, it has become an indispensable part of Budapest’s culinary scene.

Have Fun

Feeling the urge to unwind by the riverside? Swing by any of the venues listed below and savour the refreshing breeze while sipping on a drink, with the Danube just a stone’s throw away. Dürer Kert lies close to Lágymányos Bay, easily accessible via public transport or bike. A vast grassy expanse invites friendly games of soccer or impromptu picnics. Burgers, beers, and other libations replenish visitors, while the lively ambiance is fuelled by a continuous stream of live music acts and festival vibes. Moored by Petőfi Bridge year-round, the A38 Ship is a multifaceted venue housed within a massive steel hull. From contemporary classical to alternative rock, its diverse lineup caters to all tastes. Pontoon stands as a beloved urban gathering spot for both locals and visitors, and its allure is undeniable. With stunning views of the Danube and the majestic Royal Palace, Pontoon serves as a cultural hub by day and a lively party destination by night. Offering cultural events, live music, and vibrant parties, along with cooling drinks and an enchanting ambiance, it’s a must-visit for anyone seeking memorable experiences in Budapest.

Go Active

You can certainly burn some calories on the riverside, as the quayside of Pest is closed to cars on the weekends throughout the summer, making it an ideal spot to explore the city on two wheels. In case you are down for a once in a life experience, Suppama recently announced a game-changer for Budapest’s magical riverside in Pest: an automatic rental system for SUP equipment. Now, anyone can quickly register and enjoy 16 modern SUP boards, paddles, and life jackets, experiencing the thrill of gliding on the Danube’s waves in style.

Discover the Countryside

The fun doesn’t stop with Budapest! Venture north along the Danube and discover a treasure trove of excitement waiting to be explored. Hop aboard Mahart ships or catch a train from Nyugati Railway Station for quick and easy access to charming towns and scenic villages and spend one day out of the the city. From the quaint allure of Verőce and Zebegény to the historic charm of Visegrád and iconic Szentendre, there’s no shortage of delightful destinations. And for those craving a hidden gem, prepare to fall head over heels for the enchanting Kisoroszi Island!

+1: Lujza & Koriander

With its cozy atmosphere, the Lujza & Koriander guesthouse shines like a true little gem on the banks of the Danube in Vác. Operating as a family business since 2020, this place has been a splendid breakfast spot, offering nourishing and colourful dishes for brunch, and a sustainable accommodation option. It has a total of eight rooms, six of which directly overlook the Danube, each with its own balcony. Themed rooms, decorated in the Swedish lagom style, are named after plants, while there is also a Finnish sauna and a cozy lounge terrace, and you can rent trekking bikes on-site as well.

2600 Vác, Ady Endre sétány 5. | Website

