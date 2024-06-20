Budapest on Foot: 4 Guided Walks arount the City

Whether you’re a history buff, a gastro vulture, or simply love a good stroll, we’ve got four walking tours that will make you fall head over heels for Hungary’s enchanting capital.

Fiumei Road Graveyard

The Fiumei Road Graveyard transcends the ordinary, serving as Hungary’s vast sculpture repository while also chronicling the nation’s history. Imagine a cemetery transformed into a national memorial, where tombstones narrate stories ranging from the Age of Dualism to communism, the 1848-49 War of Independence, the defiant 1956 Revolution, and the emergence of the democratic multi-party system. You can also take a free guided tour in English at the cemetery to get all the details about the intriguing facts and legends, which you can sign up for online.

Buda Castle Cave

Join the guided walking tour to uncover the hidden 3.3 km cave system beneath the streets of the Castle District, revealing the history and unique geology of Buda Castle Hill. Embark on a fascinating journey through the depths of this ancient labyrinth, where natural limestone caverns and meticulously crafted 800-year-old man-made cellars intertwine to create underground wonders. Marvel at the intricate network of passageways and alcoves, each with its own unique story to tell and explore previous bomb shelters and even a medieval prison.

Budapest’s French Confectionary

For decades, Budapest’s renowned confectionery has been a haven for the elite and a dream destination for those scrimping and saving for a taste of its decadent delights. Delve into the fascinating tale of Emile Gerbeaud, the Swiss visionary who transformed Hungarian confections forever. Uncover the intriguing world of the “Gerbeaud girls,” who devised a secret language to navigate their legendary boss’s exacting standards. Immerse yourself in the rich history of Budapest’s beloved sweet haven and indulge in its latest delectable dessert offerings!

Operatour

Step into the vibrant world of opera and ballet at Budapest’s iconic Opera House! Explore the stunningly renovated 1884 building, marvelling at its most exquisite spaces restored to their original grandeur, and discover the cutting-edge 21st-century technologies and innovations enhancing the theatrical experience, making it more immersive. And to cap off your visit, enjoy a mini concert that will leave you with unforgettable memories of your time at this cultural gem! The 60-minute guided tours are available in English, Spanish, and Italian as well.

