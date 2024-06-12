The Best Rainy Day Activities in Budapest to Make the Most of Your Time

When rain clouds gather over Budapest, you need not despair; instead, you can embrace the city’s vibrant indoor attractions and activities. In this guide, we unveil a selection of rainy day program tips to help you make the most of your time in the Hungarian capital, rain or shine.

Locked Room & AROOM

The new generation escape rooms at Locked Room and AROOM offer an exciting adventure for you, your family and friends. At the Locked Room on Székely Mihály Street, you can dive into six different thriller-themed games, while AROOM on Király Street features seven more gripping challenges. You’re sure to find a game that will get your adrenaline pumping! Plus, AROOM’s latest escape room, Dream House, promises great fun for the whole family. In this mission, you’ll be searching for Taffy, the adorable and loyal dog. With mind-blowing stories and lifelike sets, put yourselves to the test in these captivating adventures!

1061 Budapest, Székely Mihály utca 4. | 1061 Budapest, Király utca 14. | Website

Magic Rooms

The Magic Rooms team welcomes adventure lovers with their next-generation, spectacular escape rooms. With ten rooms boasting diverse themes, you’re spoiled for choice. In these multi-chambered spaces designed to be completed within 60 minutes, you’ll navigate through puzzles, hidden doors, and secret chambers instead of the usual locks and keys. From the meticulously crafted sets to the engaging tasks, every element is tailored to fully immerse you in each adventure. Whether you’re up for a Harry Potter-themed quest, ready to tackle the mysteries of Jumanji, or are die-hard Star Wars fans, become the protagonists of these gripping stories!

1065 Budapest, Zichy Jenő utca 27. | Website

Time Heist

In the heart of Budapest, Time Heist invites you to experience five exciting new escape rooms inspired by popular and well-loved series. Whether you’re drawn to the thrill of Money Heist, curious about the mysterious Upside Down, eager to immerse yourself in the challenges of Squid Game, or ready to uncover secrets in 19th-century London with Lady W, there’s an adventure for every taste. Plus, since last February, you can check out their latest addition: a Witcher-themed escape room. Join the company of Witchers, known as the world’s most experienced hunters, and immerse yourself in adventures full of magic and monsters. You will need all your courage as you make your way through the dark recesses of the city. No matter which adventure catches your eye, you can put your teamwork to the test any day of the week!

1094 Budapest, Liliom utca 5. | Website

Travelling Galaxy

Based on a private collection, interactive exhibition Travelling Galaxy showcases over two hundred models, miniatures, and life-sized figures, never before seen by the general public. Recently revamped, the display now offers a second act to captivate visitors. While still primarily focused on the original Star Wars trilogy (episodes IV, V, VI), the new exhibition introduces characters from video games, recent series, and books. Collaborating with astronomers from Svábhegyi Observatory, the organizers have recently enriched the exhibition’s captivating world with exciting and innovative educational content! When you visit, you’ll encounter not just the Star Wars Universe known from the movies, but also delve into scientific background information during the guided tour. This means that it’s not just the visuals that transform the exhibition into a lasting experience!

1053 Budapest, Kecskeméti utca 5. | Website

