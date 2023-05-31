Royal Charm & Tiny Streets: Budapest’s Iconic Castle District

Together with the House of Parliament, the Buda Castle District is undoubtedly the most popular attraction in the Hungarian capital with its dazzling views, historical sites, and unique atmosphere.

Buda Castle

The number one thing on your itinerary should be Buda Castle, which is also a perfect starting point to explore Castle District. The most famous gem of the area is one of the country’s most symbolic buildings, which can be seen from several points of the city thanks to its location on top of the hill. The grandiose castle was first completed in 1265, while the massive Baroque palace that occupies most of the site today was built in the late the 18th century. The castle now houses the Hungarian National Gallery and the Budapest Historical Museum, and it is surrounded by several other magnificent buildings. Walking around the fascinating historical monument, do not miss the emblematic Matthias Fountain and the recently renovated Stöckl Stairs. In case you want to get a deeper look into the history of the place, there are several guided tours you can join to get a full experience!

Hungarian National Gallery

For all the art lovers out there, it is a must to visit the Hungarian National Gallery when in Budapest, as it boasts a collection on many of the most well-known Hungarian art pieces, accompanied by works from artists all around the world. The Gallery showcases the development of Hungarian fine arts over centuries, from the Middle Ages to the present day. In its permanent exhibitions, visitors can discover masterpieces by Master MS and Pál Szinyei Merse. This summer the temporary exhibition is presenting the oeuvre of famous painter Lajos Gulácsy, one of the most unique figures of twentieth-century Hungarian art.

1014 Budapest, Szent György tér 2. | Website

Matthias Church

There’s an incredibly grandiose and spectacular building in the district, Matthias Church, which is not only a popular wedding location among Budapest residents, but a site admired by many tourists. The church was first mentioned in a charter from 1247, and since then, it has undergone several renovations, times of decay, and redecorations depending on the different historical eras. To learn about the history of this breath-taking monument, pay a visit while you are in the city!

1014 Budapest, Szentháromság tér 2. | Website

Fisherman’s Bastion

Without doubt, the Fisherman’s Bastion is one of the top attractions in Budapest, attracting many who want to snap some photos of the unmatched panorama over the capital. The unique lookout tower was built at the end of the 19th century, with seven turrets representing the seven tribes who founded the country. After admiring the Disney logo-like building, grab something to drink in the terrace café and get lost in the mesmerizing view!

1014 Budapest, Szentháromság tér | Website

Tóth Árpád Promenade & Balta Square

A great escape from the busy streets surrounding, Tóth Árpád Promenade invites you on a marvellous scenic walk in the Castle District. The parade running along charming houses with a view to the Buda hills is a perfect spot for romantic strolls, watching the sunset, and admiring the beauties of the city. In case you are craving something sweet, try the famous Hungarian cake, strudel at Budavári Rétesvár located at nearby Balta Square.

1014 Budapest, Balta köz 4. | Website

Aranybástya Restaurant

Discover the true essence of a unique dining experience at Aranybástya Restaurant (Fine Bistro Restaurant), with Budapest’s most stunning panorama in the background. The venue promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience for every foodie seeking an exquisite restaurant nearby. The meticulously crafted menu, composed of carefully selected ingredients, aims to please both the eye and the palate. From the atmosphere to the presentation, every detail is designed to perfect your culinary journey. In case you want to take your evening to new heights, try the sky-bar, offering excellent cocktail creations and breath-taking views over the city.

1015 Budapest, Csónak utca 1. | Website

The Hospital in the Rock Museum

Located under the Buda Castle, the Hospital in the Rock served as an emergency facility during World War II and the Hungarian revolution of 1956. It was developed into a nuclear bunker during the Cold War, and it was kept top secret until 2002. After some renovations, the hospital-turned-museum opened its doors to the public in 2007. Today, it honours the ordinary people who performed heroic deeds during the most difficult times of the 20th century.

1012 Lovas út 4/c | Website

Mary Magdalene Church Tower

As the oldest building in Kapisztran Square, Mary Magdalene Church Tower built in late Gothic style is the only medieval monument that has survived the test of time. After having been closed for decades, the church opened its doors in 2017 for visitors who wish to enter this historic building. The Lookout Tower offers a splendid panorama with views to the most important sights of Budapest and the nearby Buda hilltops.

1014 Kapisztrán tér 6. | Website

Buda Castle Funicular

Are you keen on trying a very fun way of travelling while getting an extraordinary, never-before-seen glimpse of the city? The recently renovated Buda Castle Funicular has been a link between the bank of the Danube and Buda Castle since 1870, and it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. Although the journey time between Clark Ádám Square and the castle is only 95 seconds, the captivating view of the city is still worth hopping on!

Website