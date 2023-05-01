The Ultimate Summer Program Guide: 5 Must-Visit Events

Summer is right around the corner, which means that the hustle and bustle fills the streets of Budapest once again and a variety of different exciting events are coming!

Makers’ Market (7 May and 11 June 2023)

Makers Market Budapest is one of the most popular design markets in the city, offering a wide range of contemporary art-crafted products every single month. The selection includes handmade jewellery, pottery, textile accessories, plants, illustrations and candles, usually sold straight by the artists, which creates a nice atmosphere and a sense of connection between the seller and the buyer. The market is usually accompanied by live music and delicious goods from artisan bakeries.

Budapest100 (11-14 May 2023)

Budapest100 is an architectural and cultural festival which aims to build a bridge between citizens and highlight the architectural treasures and hidden gems of the Hungarian capital. Every house and building have its own secrets which are usually kept between those who live there: between 11-14 May you can get to know all the stories straight from the residents. The event started as the celebration of the 100-year-old buildings, but this year, as Budapest celebrates its 150th birthday, the focus shifts to buildings built in 1873. The original purpose remains: to unveil buildings from basement to attic, get to know the people behind the walls, and create new communities.

MBH Bank Gourmet Festival (2-4 June 2023)

If you are open to new culinary experiences and interested in food culture, you cannot miss out on the MBH Bank Gourmet Festival which is the most popular gastronomy festival in Hungary. In the kiosks of over 100 exhibitors, you can try out the finest dishes and the delicious drinks of the best restaurants, wineries, beer breweries, and confectioneries of the Hungarian capital. As a bonus, you can also choose from the selection of different pálinka breweries and taste the iconic Hungarian spirit. With ’the New Generation’ being this year’s theme, the festival is all about innovation, renewal, new trends, technologies, new ingredients, and even new styles.

Danube Carnival (9-17 June 2023)

The Danube Carnival is a unique colour patch in the cultural life of Budapest, celebrating the rich local folk dance and music heritage, as well as versatile types of folklore traditions from around the world. This year, the original carnival vibe will spread to several points in Budapest with the help of national ensembles and music bands, as well as guest performers from abroad. Adult, youth and children’s groups will all represent the professional, traditional, and amateur folkdance movements. The Gala at the Margaret Island Open Air Stage crowns the series of programmes with guest performers. The second part will feature Hungarian ensembles joining the Duna Art Ensemble and the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble in commemorating the Petőfi anniversary with an unmatched and special dance show.

MOL Campus SkyDeck

Hungary’s tallest office building, the recently built MOL Campus has opened its doors to the public, including the observation deck high above the city. The tallest building not only in Budapest but in the whole of Hungary, standing 143 meters high, has a public balcony on the 29th floor, offering a spectacular view over the city. From the top, you can see all the main sights of Budapest from a bird’s eye view, including the Danube and the surrounding buildings. Admission to the interactive visitor centre is free, however, you need to buy a ticket for the SkyDeck.