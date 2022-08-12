The Best Place for a Perfect Budapest Brunch: Twentysix

Are you looking for somewhere cool, calm, and cozy to recover from another hard day’s night of partying at Sziget Festival? We have just the place for you!

Eventually, every festival-goer needs a break away from the hustle and bustle of the hallowed festival grounds, so that they may wind down a little, eat something nutritious, and prepare for the night(s) to come. This is where Twentysix Budapest comes into the picture. Dominated by wooden surfaces and the relaxing green of tropical forests, the downtown establishment welcomes guests with Mediterranean flavours, plants galore, and a constant temperature of 26 degrees Celsius in the heart of the city centre.

Located just a stone’s throw away from busy Deák Ferenc Square, this feel-good hub of jungle vibes targets the heart of nature-lovers and foodies alike, giving home to a soulful restaurant, a tranquil yoga studio open throughout the week, and a space tailored to private events and kitchen workshops, making it one of the quintessential spots in Budapest!

Mediterranean Gastronomy in a Sunlit Garden

A true urban oasis in every sense of the word, Twentysix is the lushly adorned second home you’ve always dreamed of, bringing together an exotic atmosphere, conscious living, and Mediterranean cooking in perfect harmony.

At the core of the venue is GARDEN, a sunlit inner courtyard filled to the brim with more than thirty types of plants, from banana trees to palm trees and begonias. The space functions as a restaurant and a bar (depending on the time of day), offering nourishing breakfast items in the morning hours, a great mezze selection and other exciting examples of Mediterranean gastronomy during the day and in the evening (like cold roasted pepper and chickpea soup or the goat cheese ravioli in walnut sauce), as well as an extensive line-up of wines and cocktails from midday.

The Number One Brunch Spot in Budapest

Breakfast items served in the cooling shade of Twentysix’s indoor foliage include eggy classics such as the farm egg omelette with prosciutto di Parma, Grana Padano and fresh parsley, the beloved avocado toast (with mozzarella cream, confit cherry tomatoes, fried egg, and an Egyptian spice blend called dukkah), tiny pancakes topped with dry cranberries, banana and doused in maple syrup, our personal favourite, the shakshuka (also available as a vegan option), and yummy apple cake. After you’ve finished your meal, wash it down with a superfood coffee specialty or a nice smoothie and you’ll be right as rain!

Moving over to the drink section, there’s plenty of Hungarian wines to wet your whistle with, accompanied by a small but quality assortment of foreign labels. Spirits and signature cocktails also feature on the list, including fantastic gin & tonic creations and the Plant a Tree cocktail, composed of Bombay Sapphire, St. Germain Elderflower, Fever Tree Indian Tonic, green matcha, and fresh lime, the price of which covers the planting of a tree in the small Hungarian town of Nyíradony.

Whether you want to recharge your batteries drained by last night’s party with some hearty and healthy morning-after bites, indulge in the pleasures of Mediterranean cuisine in a tropical environment, or reconnect your body and mind while doing ashtanga yoga, Twentysix will be right up your alley.

1061 Budapest, 26 Király Street | Website