KISS Announced Final Leg of “End of the Road” Tour

The legendary band’s farewell concert tour stops by Budapest on 16 July, at Budapest Aréna.

Rock n roll legends KISS have announced the last legs of their final tour, the END OF THE ROAD. The show is going to be an absolute banger! After four and a half decades in the music industry, the iconic band waves farewell to touring and fortunately, they’ll make a stop in Budapest too!

The make-up covered beasts promise a sensational rock show with astonishing visuals (pyrotechnics included), a huge stage and lights enough for a small town. To prove they belong to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer will do their absolute best, playing the foursome’s most known songs for more than 2 hours straight. We are talking songs like I Was Made For Lovin’ You, Love Gun, Deuce and Rock And Roll All Nite, as well as dozens of songs from the band’s 24 gold and platinum albums.

KISS is a global phenomenon, hence they want to put an end to their insanely successful career the proper way. The tour kicked-off in Vancouver, Canada in January, 2019, and since then, the band known for its larger-than-life performances conquered stages of the biggest arenas of North America, a few European cities and bigger festivals. Oceania, Asia, parts of Europe, South America and numerous shows in the USA are still ahead of them. They promise:

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t.”

The last concert has already been announced: it will take place on 17 July, 2021, in New York, the city where their long and eventful journey started in 1973. Not even the most exciting party can last forever, or can it? The END OF THE ROAD tour is a worthy celebration of KISS’s 45-year career; the quartet concludes the end of an era with songs we all know by heart: Demon, Starchild, Spaceman and Catman.

They have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans. Get your ticket on www.livenation.hu or book via www.funcode.hu!