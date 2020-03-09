This May, Lara Fabian Performs in Budapest

With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, Lara Fabian returns with a new tour, the “50 World Tour”. The tour will be a celebration of Lara’s upcoming 50th birthday, with a special show celebrating her 30 years of career with all of her songs from 14 studio albums, including all her major hits. Lara’s latest French album “Papillon” is available from February 2019.

Lara Fabian, a Canadian-Belgian singer, songwriter, musician, actress and producer, she’s one of the most successful European artists of all time. She sings in nine languages: French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Hebrew, Flemish, German and Russian. She was only 18 when her single „Croire” sold in 500,000 copies in Europe. Lara’s second album, „Carpe Diem” already went triple platinum and received many awards from several countries, among Best Female Singer Of The Year. Her success has been solid since then, may she live and work in Belgium or Canada.

So, don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate with Lara Fabian and her music with this special show! Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lara Fabian has had no choice but to reschedule the shows in Eastern Europe originally planned for November. The Hungarian show will take place on May 28, 2020 at the Budapest Arena. Tickets are available via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu.