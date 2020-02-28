The Best Girls’ Getaway Idea: Széchenyi Palm House

Start caring more about yourself this spring; surprise yourself and your friends with a Women’s Day getaway to the Palm House!

At the green oasis on Széchenyi Bath’s top floor you are in for a body and self-pampering experience. You can choose from different packages offered by the imaginary island of serenity. Enjoy the thermal pools, reserve a manual therapy appointment in advance, or visit the aromatherapy room. Healthy treats are awaiting you since all packages include unlimited fresh fruit bowls and herbal tea.

While listening to relaxing music far away from the crowd and enjoying the comfort of sofas and hammocks, it is easy to let go of negativity and stress. After bathing, walk up to the Palm House and stay as long as you wish, and return to the pools whenever you want. Package deals include a bath ticket + guaranteed entry to the relaxation zone. Find out more on their website!

Photos: Kriszti Németh (Egy jó kép rólad)