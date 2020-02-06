A Guide to the Community Markets of Budapest

Eco-conscious shopping and vintage treasures are in spotlight.

Big Budapest Flea Market @ Szimpla Kert

8 February

The iconic Szimpla Kert gives home to a flea market on the second Saturday of every month, where we can go on the hunt for vintage treasures, bargain, sell or trade our clothes, gadgets, odds and ends between 11 AM and 5 PM. This time the market will be extended to Kazinczy utca too.

Hello Piac Design Market @ Akvárium Klub

9 February

At Akvárium Klub, everything will revolve around conscious shopping, environment-friendly artefacts, Hungarian designers’ produces, as well as quality goods made by ESN people on 9 February. The market is free to attend and dog-friendly.

Gardrób Community Market @ Dürer Kert

23 February

Do you have a great deal of clothes that you have never worn or don’t wear anymore at home? Bring them all to Gardrób (Wardrobe) Community Market on 23 February so that you can get off the pieces you get bored of and purchase the ones that someone else doesn’t need anymore but you may like.

WAMP Design Market @ Bálna Budapest

9 February

Before moving outdoors on arrival of spring, WAMP, aka the Hungarian design market opens on 9 February (Sunday as usual) at one of downtown Budapest’s most remarkable pieces of architecture, Bálna. The design fair that features local artists and designers among its many market stalls wants to say farewell to the winter in style, offering season ending discount so that you can grab those beautiful pieces of fashion or home design that you’ve been longing for. One can purchase durable products made from recycled paper and textile or corn & yarn jewellery, for instance, but it will also be possible to witness the debut of a new fashion brand which draws inspiration from Hungarian traditions. Entry is free; the event is child and dog-friendly!