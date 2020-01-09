Action-Packed Winter Break

If you go to college or university, you may have mixed feelings about the winter as in the life of a student, this season is also the time of the exam period. After you have survived all the tests, use the rest of the winter break to recharge your batteries. Let’s see some exciting programs you can choose from.

Whatever you do, do not skip sledging! When in Pest, head to Népliget, a lesser known and at the same time less crowded place for enjoying winter sports. If you don’t mind the crowd and prefer Buda anyway, visit Gellért Hill, Normafa or Tabán.

You’re more into ice-skating than sledging? City Park Ice Rink awaits visitors in the winter season! Even if you don’t know how to ice-skate or feel safer outside the ice, you can still munch on heavenly chimney cake or sip on hot red wine while just getting immersed in the festive spirit.

We totally get it if heated galleries and museums seem much more alluring to you. Budapest boasts art institutions, so you’ll just need to pick the one closest to your interest. The Funzine Favourite pick this season is the Rubens, Van Dyck and the Splendour of Flemish Painting exhibition in the Museum of Fine Arts, on display until 16 February.

For some pocket money, contact Y Generáció student employment agency that offers diverse student jobs during the winter break too.