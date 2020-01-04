Knock, Knock, It’s the Delivery Man!

Are you one of those foodies who love to munch on their favourite restaurant food in the comfort of their own home? If your answer is yes, check out the below eateries, because we present you with some irrecusably good offers.

Based on customer reviews, Local Korner claims to have the best pizza in town. The eatery opened somewhat more than a year ago aiming to bring something different to the table, literally and figuratively. Their pizzas are one of a kind; guests can pick their favoured toppings, choose a sauce and also decide on what dough they’d prefer. Local Korner also makes sure you have the best dining experience of your life. The attentive service, positive atmosphere and quirky design with Budapest’s map decorating the walls attract dozens of people every day from 11 AM to 10 PM. If you can resist writing on their wall (they are totally cool with it), order through WOLT, a delivery service that brings Local Korner’s exceptional pizzas right to your doorstep!

1052 Budapest, Semmelweis utca 17.

TGI Fridays and Planet Sushi together launched a delivery service called foodrunner.hu so that you can order your favourite American and Asian dishes in one step, quick and simple. Almost the whole food selection of the two restaurants is available on Budapest’s newest food delivery service. Hungry for TGI Fridays’ legendary hamburgers, whiskey glazed signature dishes, steaks or ribs? Add any of them to your virtual shopping cart! Planet Sushi’s selection is likewise satisfying: the menu is complete with the restaurant’s popular sushi boxes, but you’ll find something to your liking even if you aren’t a big sushi fan. Choose from hot Asian dishes: divine ramen soups, noodles with different toppings and signature meals like teppanyaki that is made on an iron griddle! It is worth taking a look at the dessert section too, because TGI Fridays’ New York Cheesecake and Planet Sushi’s fruity chocolate Domino are both to die for.

The website makes it possible to get your order delivered quickly and conveniently. Anytime you want, you can change what’s in your cart before finalizing the order. Payment options include cash (by delivery), and credit card (in advance). It is possible to follow your delivery real-time on a map if you click on the link in the SMS message sent to you with the verification of your order. For further information, visit foodrunner.hu or call +36303235070.

Situated in the heart of Budapest, all-you-can-eat Trófea Grill restaurants have come up with a solution for everyone who’d throw the wooden spoon and hang the apron any part of the year. More than 100 Hungarian and international dishes are available to choose from, many of which are inevitable for any type of holidays. Goulash, stuffed cabbage, roasted duck leg, freshly grilled meat specialties, king crab, heavenly desserts; the list goes on and on. Let it be a family occasion or a night out with friends or colleagues, Trófea won’t disappoint. Good to know: you don’t necessarily have to book a table to feast on Trófea’s mouth-watering dishes; opt for home delivery and get the chosen meals delivered to your door!