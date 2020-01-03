Eco-Friendly Resolutions for the New Year

Probably you have many resolutions for 2020, goals you want to achieve, challenges you wish to face. How about adding “be more environmentally conscious” to the list? It is really not that complicated!

There are plenty of things you can do: say no to plastic straws, carry a reusable shopping bag, buy second-hand, experiment with alternative modes of transportation, use natural cosmetics, detoxify your home and make eco-friendly purchases. To help you get across with the plan and minimize your carbon footprint, hereby we recommend you three awesome, quality products to try. The Earth will thank you.

Are you ready to make a change? Become a superhero with the help of Lush! Figuratively speaking, the eco-friendly brand, known for its fragrant products made of ethically sourced ingredients, suggests you get rid of the plastic and jump into the deep sea, totally naked! Lush’s gift package is perfect for anyone who wants to do their part in saving the world. The brand’s shampoo containers are made of corkwood and all the other products come without unnecessary packaging. You’ll find everything you would need on a remote island. The natural skincare selection was designed by Arthouse Unlimited, a collective of disabled artists, whose main inspiration was sea turtles endangered by plastic pollution. The pampering package is wrapped with a bow made of PET bottles, because Lush is one of the brands that are dedicated to safeguard the environment by recycling, among other things.

Snacking doesn’t necessarily have to be unhealthy, the staff of Naspolya Nassolda states. The Káldy Gyula utca confectionery has been around for a while, selling solely good-for-the-body snacks and the desserts of our dreams. All products behind the counter are raw vegan and handmade (except for the wine), as well as sugar, gluten and diary free. Health-conscious customers can stock up on cookies for the holidays and bring some shape-friendly desserts into the lives of their friends and family members too. Six types of heavenly, holiday inspired truffles (salty-caramel, plum-cinnamon, cocoa-coconut, poppy seed roll, spicy apple, walnut rolls) are available for purchase, all of which can be bought individually or as part of a gourmet package.

Elegant, recyclable and free from harmful substances, EQUA water bottles support sustainability in a stylish way. They are much more than simple liquid containers: by using them, you express that you care about mother Earth. The bottles are made either of glass or BPA-free Eastman Tritan plastic, a pretty tough material that extends the useful life of water bottles, potentially reducing waste. Useful, trendy and environmentally friendly at the same time! If it wasn’t enough, the founder of the company that produces EQUA bottles supports different environmental foundations by giving them 10% after each sold product. The management’s motto is: don’t let thirst come first. By gifting one of their bottles, you’ll feel and do good.