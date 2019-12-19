A Guide to Festive Treats & Delicious Meals

British scientists proved that people tend to do household chores like cooking and dishwashing with much less enthusiasm around the holidays. All right, it may not be true, but logically speaking, we are sure everyone who wants to spend quality time with their loved ones enjoys going out to a nice restaurant where food is insanely good.

Central Café & Restaurant is a traditional and fancied venue for business meetings and family celebrations. Ever since its founding in 1887, Hungarian literature’s most prominent figures have been working within its walls, drinking coffee, while famous businessmen also stepped foot in the building. The always bubbly Pest vibrates through Central and without it we could hardly imagine spending the holidays. The elegant restaurant is awaiting everyone with memorable flavour combinations and a festive atmosphere around Christmas and New Year’s Eve too. If you choose to spend the last evening of the year there, an exquisite, 5-course menu will be served at your table accompanied by live music all night. Reserve a table via email or book in person!

Budapest dresses up in coloured lights, and heavenly scents fill the air all around the city: it’s time to put on your most festive attire, celebrate your wins and reward yourself for all the hard work you’ve done this year. Where should you go just a few hours before waving goodbye to 2019? There is a magical place above the city, at the nicest spot of Fisherman’s Bastion, where dreamy panorama is an essential supplement to delicious meals. The lavish venue sports a stylish interior and offers new wave culinary wonders including Hungarian meals with a twist. Max out the festive experience: treat yourself to a glass of mulled wine, hot chocolate, or chimney cake at the entrance while having a glance at the beautifully lit up building.

Located in Kempinski Hotel Corvinus, Nobu Budapest is part of the avant-garde Japanese dining empire started by chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro. Head chef Gábor Schreiner’s insanely delicious Japanese-Peruvian flavours will take you to new food dimensions, because, regardless of what you sink your teeth into, Nobu’s signature dishes and seasonal novelties are mind-blowingly fantastic. If you are a gourmet looking for a place to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style, consider Nobu’s festive offer that features a 7-course omakase menu with live music as a side, in favour of the admirers of Latin rhythms. Mai Rumba Latin Band’s upbeat feel-good music and Nobu’s heavenly dishes will make the last day of the year one to remember.

Located in Budapest’s Chinatown, Wan Hao offers authentic Chinese meals (soups, stir-fried flat rice noodles with beef, dim sum baskets, sautéed sliced pork with pepper and chili, Kung pao chicken and egg tart) in an environment where one can easily lose track of time and space. Celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Rat, during January and February Wan Hao awaits guests with a festive menu set for 2 (10 000 HUF) or 4 people (15 000 HUF) in which two main courses can be replaced by stewed pork cubes with tofu skin in brown sauce and sautéed chicken served in a sizzling iron wok. Get a taste of an exciting culture; enjoy a 10% discount on your food consumption as a Funzine reader! Note: beverages are not included in the price.

Located within a walking distance from the Parliament, Tulipán Bistro is an authentic Hungarian restaurant where quality ingredients, attentive service, and familial atmosphere remain the most important after more than 50 years of operation. True to its traditions, the restaurant prepares for the holiday season with a divine line-up of fine wines and festive dishes including stuffed cabbage, catfish stew with cottage cheese pasta, and turkey breast stuffed with chestnuts in a bacon coat served with blueberry Cumberland sauce and croquette as a side dish. Are you up for a culinary journey? Tulipán Bistro’s signature meal, wild cattle stew cooked with red wine, plum, and juniper berry, accompanied by homemade noodles is likewise unmissable.

Instead of driving everyone around you crazy by putting classic yuletide carols on replay, transition to holiday mode at Hilton Budapest’s modern, bistro-style restaurant! On 24 December, Láng Bistro’s chef composes a heavenly line-up of festive Hungarian meals served at the buffet table, but the next two days won’t pass without special food creations either. On 25 and 26 December, the restaurant adds a touch of holiday magic to your day during lunchtime, with live music and unlimited beverage consumption in the spirit of Christmas, the celebration of giving. Take your time to rejuvenate and relax before the arrival of 2020, but when the time comes, go all out, say farewell to the old year at Láng Bistro’s exclusive New Year’s Eve dinner!

The most vivid centre of gastronomy in the Buda hillside, Larus is a sustainable restaurant dedicated to take burdens off your shoulders during the holidays. Their festive menu, which you can pre-order too (please see the deadline on their website) before Christmas will let you not only impress your guests but also to prepare for the celebration without having to rush. Celebrating New Year’s Eve, Larus awaits you with a welcome prosecco followed by an incredible 4-course menu, midnight delicacies typical of Hungary, and music provided by DJ LSound. Skip cooking, start booking! And if you can’t think of a good Christmas present, here’s a great idea for foodies: surprise your loved ones with Larus’ gift voucher available from 10,000 HUF!

