Simply Red Announced UK and European Autumn Tour

Following the release of their funky new album ‘Blue Eyed Soul’ on 8 November, Simply Red revealed the details of a highly anticipated 33-date UK, Ireland and European 2020 arena tour.

Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, they will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as ‘Stars’, ‘Holding Back The Years’, ‘Fairground’ and ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.

This brand new tour will stop in Budapest, on November 23, 2020 at Budapest Arena!

Official VIP Ticket Packages, including limited edition Simply Red merchandise, will be available for the European shows. Book online: eventtravel.com

Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986. The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band. “I want them to enjoy playing, for crowds to get up and move around, and everybody to put their heart into it. It’s all about capturing the groove,” says Hucknall.

‘Blue Eyed Soul’ was recorded live with few overdubs at British Grove Studios in London. All ten tracks, including the sensational new single ‘Thinking Of You’, were written by Mick Hucknall and produced by long-time collaborator Andy Wright. Musical reference points draw on classic funk and soul: Wilson Pickett, Dyke and the Blazers, James Brown, and the roaring horns of Tower of Power. “I’m looking forward to playing it live because it’s real”, says Hucknall of the upcoming record, “I want to have a good time”.

TOUR DATES

OCTOBER 2020

6 Tues – NEWCASTLE, Newcastle Arena

7 Wed – HULL, Bonus Arena

9 Fri – GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

10 Sat – LEEDS, First Direct Arena

11 Sun – LIVERPOOL, Arena

13 Tues – DUBLIN, 3Arena

16 Fri – BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

17 Sat – MANCHESTER, Arena

18 Sun – NOTTINGHAM, Arena

20 Tues – CARDIFF, Arena

21 Wed – BRIGHTON, Centre

23 Fri – BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

24 Sat – LONDON, The O2

29 Thurs – HAMBURG, GERMANY Barclaycard Arena

30 Fri – HANNOVER, GERMANY TUI Arena

31 Sat – LEIPZIG, GERMANY Arena

NOVEMBER 2020

2 Mon – BERLIN, GERMANY Mercedes Benz Arena

3 Tues – DORTMUND, GERMANY Westfalenhalle

4 Wed – COLOGNE, GERMANY Lanxess Arena

6 Fri – FRANKFURT, GERMANY Festhalle

7 Sat – MANNHEIM, GERMANY SAP Arena

8 Sun – MUNICH, GERMANY Olympiahalle

10 Tues – VIENNA, AUSTRIA Stadhalle

12 Thurs – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND Hallenstadion

13 Fri – PARIS, FRANCE Zenith

14 Sat – ANTWERP, BELGIUM Sportpaleis

16 Mon – MILAN, ITALY Forum

18 Wed – STUTTGART, GERMANY Schleyerhalle

20 Fri – BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA NTC

22 Sun – PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC Forum Karlin

23 Mon – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY Budapest Arena

25 Wed – WARSAW, POLAND Torwar

27 Fri – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS Ziggo Dome

Further info about the Budapest show available here:

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu