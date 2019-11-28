Santa Knows Best – Gift Ideas for Christmas

Unless Santa’s naughty or nice list is in your possession, you can only assume that everyone in your circles deserves a lovely gift this Christmas. Don’t stress too much over the shopping part; at the end, all that really matters is your good intention.

What’s the best gift anyone can get? Unforgettable moments for the senses! At Mandala Day Spa & Bath every second is marked by harmony and leisure thanks to the oriental tea house and the amusing spa & bath services. Mandala Bath combines the most modern bath technologies with spiritual bath experiences. Its unique, meditative atmosphere and special services target visitors looking for pampering and pleasure at one place. Serenity’s renewed oasis offers luxury without compromise: the interior is gorgeous, and high quality care is the number one priority. Pick a gift voucher and surprise your loved ones or yourself with special spa treatments (100 body, face, hand and foot care services are available), an entrance ticket to the bath or a gift experience for couples! It’s time to release all the negative energies, let Mandala Day Spa & Bath’s professionals work their healing touch on you!

1133 Budapest, Ipoly utca 8.

reservation@mandaladayspa.hu

+36 1 491 0078

Anyone who adores home decoration, artisan goodies and designer products will find the selection of Cotton Ball Lights & ClassHome Design Shop thrilling. The shop, located in the heart of Budapest, is a treasure chest for customers seeking to pimp out their home, let that be the living room, the kitchen, or the bedroom, with bohemian designs or Christmas colour schemes during the festive season. Each and every product has its own story and mission, and most of them are handmade, coming from Hungarian designer workshops. You’ll also find internationally renowned brands of high quality among the items. It’s impossible to leave empty handed, we can guarantee that you’ll find something lovely to surprise those precious to your heart.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 26.

Gift shopping can be a nerve-wracking experience if you are looking for the perfect gift but have no idea where to find it. The expert of pampering natural cosmetics, Lush could be your go-to place. The eco-friendly brand, known for its fragrant products made of ethically sourced ingredients, is committed to reduce its carbon footprint and by shopping at their stores you also do your part. Choose a beautiful, reusable Knot Wrap (they have been around for exactly 10 years as an easy-to-use green alternative to wasteful gift wraps) from Lush’s assortment and pack it with nurturing Christmas-themed soaps, bubble bath, shampoo and other skincare products. When it comes to personal, unique and thoughtful presents, this idea ticks all the boxes.

Find Lush’s stores here!

According to studies, everyday creative activities appear to correlate with increased well-being. What more can you give/get than that? Go to Kaméleon Kerámia, participate at workshops, and take home something hand-painted and unique. Once you are there, unveil your inner artist: choose a colour and paint your ceramic product (animal figures or different everyday objects) which will then go under the process of firing so that the glaze can mature and give it a brilliant shine. Your other option is to purchase a gift voucher (you decide the value of it) and surprise your friends or family members with the gift of art. Either way, the outcome will be worth it. For details, visit the workshop’s website and click on “Ajándékutalványok”.

1093 Budapest, Lónyay utca 28.

By the time December arrives the feeling of exhaustion prevails on us. It is exactly when our need for energy is bigger than ever, considering that we must take care of a list of choirs. It can be a pain in the neck, but the good news is, a few hours in a nice, relaxing environment could boost our energy level so that we can cope with stress better. SenSpa’s Thai treatments, for instance, do wonders! Enjoy the well-deserved me-time with a 15% discount (bring your Funzine!), switch off from work and shut out the outside world. Your body and soul will thank you. Be generous and do not keep the experience to yourself! SenSpa’s treatments could make perfect gifts for many occasions, so get your hands on some vouchers and make your family happy!

1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 26.

Feels like it was only a few weeks ago when we last said “Christmas is just around the corner”, but in fact the biggest festival of the year is fast approaching: it is back in less than a month time. Before you throw everything and rush to the nearest mall, think about what other options you have in the upcoming weeks to find the nicest decoration or the most unique gifts. Because even if TV commercials suggest otherwise, you aren’t too late to go on a present-hunt in December. All you have to do is find the right place where you can get over with most of your Christmas shopping in no time! There’s one thing though you have to keep in mind: if you are thoughtful, there’s no need to worry about the reaction of who you gift.

One of the city’s most popular street fairs, Gozsdu Weekend Market is open every single weekend all year round, and considering the versatility of the available product range, it is a strong contender when it comes to the perfect location. From 6 to 24 December (noon to 7 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 7 PM on weekends), it transforms into a Christmas-themed event with nicely decorated stands selling products of artisans, designers and artists as well as lots and lots of vintage and retro gems. What’s more, additional programs also take place adding an extra buzz to the fun fair vibes. You will probably meet Santa Claus and his reindeers, participate at a Hanukkah celebration, witness the performance of the Gozsdu Giants and see fire jugglers in action. Furthermore, Gozsdu Christmas Market makes sure you contribute to the Christmas miracle through charity. If you feel like, you can continue the shopping spree between the holidays: from 27 to 29 December (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), from 10 AM to 5 PM, Gozsdu’s year-end fair is to take place so that you can finally surprise yourself with something (accessories, clothes, and so on) for the New Year’s Eve celebrations!

1075 Budapest, Király utca 13. – Dob utca 16.

We have never met anyone who says “I don’t like to eat”. Eating is joy and pleasure, and cooking, aka creating edible art is magic with psychological benefits. But every now and then even those who are obsessed with homemade meals want to take a break and enjoy the process of eating without having to cook or doing the dishes. ARAZ’s gift vouchers won’t disappoint; let it be a birthday, name day, Mother’s Day, wedding anniversary, high school graduation, Christmas, or any other special occasion, it is going to be a surprise everyone can make good use of. Gift an experience, a ticket to Flavour Town: Sunday brunch, A’la carte consumption (for a fixed price based on your choice), festive Christmas dinner or wine dinner for one or two at ARAZ!

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44.

With Christmas approaching, CEWE has numerous unique gift ideas in store for us other than the CEWE photobook. You don’t have to stand up from the pc to get a truly personal and creative gift, but it is also enough to simply grab your smart phone. Wall decoration made of your favourite photos, a calendar up to size A3, a customized phone case or the trendiest way for capturing memories, CEWE photobook – all available for ordering on cewe.hu – or easily through the CEWE application. Our hint: thanks to CEWE’s photo terminals, which you can find in any drug store or electronics store, make it possible to print photos or gift decorations directly from your phone even at the last minute. CEWE photo terminal makes the most precious memories tangible in seconds. (Find three more creative gift ideas here!)

When it comes to summer music festivals, it is never too early to purchase tickets because guess what, the ones that feature world famous stars sell out very fast. Margitsziget Oper-Air Stage’s gift cards are already available and can make a great Christmas present for anyone. Regarding the amount on the card, one can choose from two options (10 000 or 20 000 HUF) but the person that gets the card will be able to decide which performances (concerts, operas, theatre shows) he or she would like to attend. The summer festival takes place from June to August and features international opera stars Annalisa Stroppa and Piotr Beczala, Dutch pianist brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen, and Bosnian rock band Emir Kusturica and the No Smoking Orchestra.

When you know someone perfectly well, it is not challenging to surprise them with something they would love. But what happens when anything you can think of they already have? Creating memories together is always a great idea, because good experiences remain with you for years or probably never fade away. Let it be a family trip or a getaway with friends, travelling is a fun way to find out more things about one another, go on adventures and discover new places. Check out your options in a website like Flixbus’ where you can scroll through destinations plain and simple. The company offers low cost bus tickets from 5 Euros to more than a hundred destinations in Europe and chances are you’ll find a better deal than what airlines would offer.