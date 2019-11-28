3 Low-Budget Gift Ideas for College Students

Do you have some trouble with the Christmas gifts? Finding the perfect present for your loves ones is quite challenging, especially when you have a tight budget to work with. Lucky for you, we’re here to help: here are 3 gift ideas that don’t cost fortunes but are pretty personal.

Photo Mug with Cake

Find a photo that means a lot to the person you want to surprise, and then all you have to do is design a unique photo mug. The gift is already quite personal, but if you want to do your best, don’t give it to your person empty but bake something to fill it with. Making mug cakes is fast, easy and cheap, as you will only need the ingredients that most people store at home. It is a perfect gift for flatmates, since you can give them warm cake in a custom made photo mug on a cold winter morning.

Advent wreath

With the Advent wreath, it’s up to you how creative you get! If you’re into DIY presents, go to a flower seller and a DIY store (we call them creative hobby shops in Hungarian) to get everything you need: wires, nylon thread, pruning scissors, and some kind of evergreen flowers. Bend the wire into a circle, wrap the green leaves around it, and fix them to the wire with the nylon thread. The decoration (lights, ribbons, glitters, berries, etc.) depends on your budget: if you have a tigh budget, keep the wreath minimal, or if you don’t mind spending a bit more, make a richly decorated version. When the wreath is done, visit a drugstore or an electronics store to find a CEWE photo machine, and print out your photos in a few minutes. Secure your photos to various parts of the wreath with clothes pegs or glue: your personal gift just got ready to put a smile on someone’s face. One more thing, make sure you don’t put candles on the wreath as the photo papers are inflammable.

Wall art with your own photos

Print out photos of different sizes and shapes, and purchase a gold coloured cardboard at a stationer. Organize the photos into a Christmas tree shape, cut out a star from the cardboard that you will put on top of the tree. If you’re planning to surprise your flatmates with the wall art, stick its pieces on the wall, but in case the gift is for someone else, make a little manual on how to put the photos on the wall, and put all the materials (photos, glue, gold star) into a festive envelope or gift bag, alongside the manual.