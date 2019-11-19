Restaurants To Try in the wintertime

Spending a few days around the spectacular Lake Balaton is always a blast. Take your holiday to the next level by experimenting with local cuisine!

8600 Siófok, Petőfi sétány 15/A

Situated on the shores of Lake Balaton, Mala Garden Restaurant offers a special gastro experience with a unique atmosphere and direct panorama to the lake all year long. Besides the authentic Thai-Indonesian dishes and a wide selection of wines focusing on regional wineries, you’ll also find something to your liking if you’re into rethought Hungarian and Mediterranean flavours. High quality is a main principle under all circumstances.

8638 Balatonlelle, Köztársaság utca 14.

Dynamism and high quality, with a touch of familial vibes: this is Vitorlás (it translates to sail boat) Restaurant where creating a cozy atmosphere is just as important for the management as the use of premium ingredients and the changing varietal distinctiveness of wine (60-70 types), coming from southern wine regions. Guests must choose either from the seasonal menu or the weekly-changing chalk board offers, all of which aim to introduce the most delicious, must-try meals of the southern shore of Lake Balaton. It’s open every single day.

8394 Alsópáhok, Hévízi utca 13.

Located between Hévíz and Alsópáhok, AzÉn Anyósom restaurant can be found 15 minutes away from Lake Hévíz in a tranquil, serene area surrounded by greenery. Its specialty is that the building complete with a roofed terrace gives home to two restaurants, one of which is a self-service eatery with a list of daily offers and wallet-friendly prices. The other is an a’la carte restaurant which is awaiting guests in a modern but familial, cosy space, and dishes one better than the other. Parking is free, the restaurant is child and dog-friendly.

8171 Balatonvilágos, Dózsa György út 75.

Lavender Terrace brings a pinch of romance and elegance to Balatonvilágos all year round. Beside classic dishes, the menu focuses on premium quality steaks from six continents, which are placed in a glass cabinet so that guests can choose whether they like the Hungarian buffalo sirloin, the Japanese Wagyu beef, or other kind of meat. The venue also boasts a secluded room for events, whereas its hotel rooms are attracting visitors on and off season.

8313 Balatongyörök, Eötvös Károly utca 153.

Located right next to the lookout tower of Balatongyörök, the picturesque panorama is an extra to all meals at Csóka Fészek. The enthusiastic owner, Zsolt Zsiga and executive chef Sándor Kerekes make sure to find the best Hungarian ingredients and treat their guests to an amazing dining experience based on the traditions of Hungarian cuisine with a little twist. The cherry on top: each dish is paired with great Hungarian wine from the Balaton region. On certain weekeds guests can expect live guitar and piano accordion performances.

8636 Balatonszemes, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca 25.

Kistücsök Restaurant is considered one of the most prominent gastronomic destinations not only in the Balaton region but countrywide too as it’s Hungary’s 20 Best Restaurants nomination proves so. What is the secret of Kistücsök? Its love for the region, familial hospitality, and northern Italian inspiration, due to restaurant owner Balázs Csapody and his family’s frequent visits to the little trattorias, from where they brought home gastro experiences as souvenirs. Other sources of inspiration include every modern dish, technology, idea, and trick that chef assistant Ádám Pohner encountered with during the Bocuse d’Or Finale. These new influences are merged together with chef László Jahni’s experience.

8200 Veszprém, Buhim utca 14-16.

Located alongside a downhill road in Veszprém’s city centre, Oliva Restaurant has been attracting guests for 19 years. The widely known and acknowledged restaurant, where Hungarian cuisine meets Mediterranean vibes, boasts a summer terrace and a unique hotel of 20 rooms. The garden found in a vaulted 18th century building entices gastro tourists with its wild vine covered walls, oleanders, and live music concerts. The outdoor venue has a water spitting dragon as its patron saint, bringing water during heatwaves and looking after the guests and their good mood. On the menu, you’ll see both international dishes and reconceptualised courses of the traditional Hungarian cuisine. Oliva Restaurant has been selected as one of Hungary’s best 100 restaurants by Dining Guide, and other national restaurant guides.

8261 Badacsonytomaj, Park utca 26.

As the centre of Laposa Wine Estate, the reopened Hableány (Mermaid) represents the modern gastronomy of the Lake Balaton region: it is a meeting point in the wine region, wine shop, open winery, and a perfect event location, all in one. The new spaces, which opened this June, gave home to this year’s harvest; what’s more, the first Laposa champagne will also be made in the cellar.

8272 Szentantalfa, Fő út 33.

The picturesque Nivegy Valley is home to Zsóka’s inn, located 6-km away from the northern shore. The restaurant’s menu features seasonal meals prepared from the freshest of local ingredients, fulfilling the needs of meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Local wine and homemade syrups are also available.

8646 Balatonfenyves, Mária utca 1.

Perlaki Pub’s team is dedicated to create a menu of well-balanced, clean flavours and to serve guests with excellent quality food every day. On the kitchen countertop, fresh, locally sourced ingredients are waiting to be turned into delicious meals. The restaurant offers an ever-changing menu from AM to PM.

8229 Csopak, Kossuth Lajos utca 97.

Situated in Csopak, Szomszéd Kertje (The Neighbour’s Garden) is dedicated to introduce us the one-of-a-kind ingredients of the region. A unique mixture of authentic Hungarian dishes and comfort food sweeps you off your feet at the venue that boasts some signature dishes like chicken Kiev and Ceviche. The innovative gastro ideas of the restaurant are often accompanied by live blues and jazz melodies. What’s more, your four-legged friends will also find some good bites at Szomszéd Kertje!

8251 Zánka, Fő utca 7.

Opened in 2016, Neked Főztem redefines the meaning of the word tranquil. The popular gastro pub known for its friendly atmosphere can be found in Zánka along the main road, close to the Herb Valley, in a calm area. The panorama is simply spectacular from the terrace, and the boat-turned sunset spot is likewise beautiful. The lovely little herb garden will surely sweep you off your feet, as well as the varied menu and the tasty meals made of quality seasonal ingredients, depending on market availability, sourced from the Balaton Uplands.

8233 between Balatonszőlős and Tótvázsony, on the Kisgella hill

Within a ten-minute car drive from Balatonfüred, Papok Borozója (Pastors’ Tavern) restaurant is located in the heart of Balaton Highlands. The authentic retro interior space gives home to a fully traditional kitchen that brings unique flavour combinations to the best courses of Hungarian cuisine. Thanks to the high quality local ingredients, the menu boasts always changing, seasonal offers, as well as the finest wines of the region. Papok Borozója is a real recreational area with a magnificent panorama, hammocks for adults, and playground for children.

8638 Balatonlelle-Rádpuszta 9033/11 hrsz.

Situated close to Balatonlelle, Rádpuszta Gastro Adventure Manor is a stunning estate evoking the past. The culinary adventure is guaranteed thanks to heavenly meals that they prepare according to the requirements of authentic Hungarian recipes. The outstanding environment is home to a riding arena and a 180-year old wine cellar too, where, other than the products of all 22 local wine regions, Hungarian sparkling wine and their pride and joy fruit brandy, PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) pálinka is also available for tasting.