Eat Breakfast Like a King – The Hungarian Way

Hungarians take it very seriously that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, hence our traditional day starter menu is quite a filling one. If only we had the time to consume it all…

Diet trends may come and go, but some things never change: most of us crave savoury flavours in the morning. A typical Hungarian breakfast looks very similar to what the Germans start their day with. Our cold breakfast consists of white bread or bread roll, cheese, spreads (liver cream, butter, margarine, sometimes honey and marmalade) and toppings (sausage, cold cuts, paprika and tomato), but we also like scrambled eggs and the salty version of French toast that we call bundáskenyér. Fruit juice might be popular in countries like Japan and France, but we rather drink something hot like cocoa, tea or coffee to warm up our body and brain.

Considering that food has a key role in every culture and when you are in a foreign country you ought to try living like a local, how about experimenting with a day-starter Hungarian breakfast? The following breakfast and brunch spots will not disappoint you.

Eateries like Wesselényi utca based Anyám szerint (According to my Mom) are pretty hard to find: the restaurant is a treasure, because its unique ambience touches the heart and soul. Whether you would like to have breakfast, drink a cup of coffee or order a slice of cake, you are in for a treat. By paying a visit to Anyám szerint, you make the most of your day, let it be a simple weekday, a brunch weekend, a solid date or a casual meet-up with friends and family members. On Wednesdays, you must taste Aunt Eszti’s fresh strudels! She is the alpha and omega of the place whose enthusiasm makes the business bloom. Come by in the morning or consume your afternoon tea there, but keep in mind: the place is quite popular. Book a table in advance!

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 25.

Functioning both as a café and an ice cream shop, the recently renovated Cup and Scoop offers a list of delicious bites to kick your day off with: heavenly sandwiches, soft and tasty bakery products made on the spot, waffles and Illy coffee, freshly squeezed orange juice, great-tasting teas and hot chocolate decorated with artisan marshmallow. The latter is produced in the building by the first Hungarian marshmallow manufactory, and it is available from autumn to spring. Cup and Scoop’s motto is: “It’s never late for breakfast” and we couldn’t agree more. Check out their filling breakfast menus online (you’ll find them on the eatery’s Facebook page) and be their guest any day between 8 AM and 8 PM, their delicacies are simple irresistible!

1062 Budapest, Rózsa utca 62.

Studies show that people who have breakfast are more likely to be healthier, and it is also a fact that a good breakfast could keep you energized all morning. These superpowers are emphasized at both Café Brunch Budapest and Brunch Bistro Budapest, where breakfast and brunch offers (including egg specialties) are available from 8 AM to 3 PM. One can sate their hunger with Hungarian style scrambled eggs and a heavenly porcini & goat cheese omelette, but it’s possible to order freshly baked pastries, granola and porridge with seasonal fruits, smoothies and juices too. Do you need a cup of coffee to boost your productivity? The good news is, both restaurants offer artisan coffee specialties. It is recommended to book a table in advance.

1065 Budapest, Hajós utca 26.

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 19.