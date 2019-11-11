Five Finger Death Punch Comes to Hungary!

The beginning of 2020 promises the biggest rock happening: Budapest Aréna welcomes American heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch.



The group of five just announced their biggest European tour so far which will take place in January and February with multi-platinum legends Megadeth and rock sensation Bad Wolves as supporting acts. The latter has claimed three top list songs in the last 1.5 years and now comes to Budapest to promote their latest album.

According to Zoltán Báthory, Five Finger Death Punch’s Hungarian guitarist:

This line-up is massive. Bad Wolves is among the best new bands of the past years and we are sure they’ll bring the house down. Megadeth doesn’t even need introduction, they are absolute legends. Dave Mustaine’s influence on the genre is invaluable. I consider him not only the founder of trash but also heavy metal, his riffs and chord progressions influenced everyone who got under their radius…and that’s a pretty enormous radius.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine added:

I can’t wait for the tour, you’ll be in serious trouble if you don’t come to Five Finger Death Punch’s show in 2020. Believe me, you don’t want to miss this. See you soon!

Five Finger Death Punch fills arenas all around the world. Their song streamings are over 3 billion and they continue to break records. The band has 24 Top 10 songs under their belt and they are more popular than ever. So far, 2018 was their most successful year because according to the American radio stations’ annual statistics, they own the most-played songs. Last summer and autumn their closing tour managed to collect over 250,000 USD that they offered to charity organizations.

Five Finger Death Punch’s 8th studio album is expected to come out ine arly 2020 while their Budapest concert will be on 20 February.

