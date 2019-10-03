Budapest Cycle T(r)ips

Mornings may be darker and the weather may be colder, but you shouldn’t let a little thing like a change in the season stop you from riding your bike. Not only does it have numerous health benefits but it also lifts your spirits. Budapest is a bike-friendly city, follow the below routes, cycle it around!

1 The Classical (11-km route, easy)

You might have heard that tramline nr. 2 is considered a sightseeing ride. Well, the following bike trip could be labelled the same way because it gets you to see most of Budapest’s world-famous sights. Perfect for first time visitors of the capital city, and residents who’d like to discover Budapest from a different perspective: on two wheels.

Fővám tér, Great Market Hall (A) – Múzeum körút, National Museum (B) – Károly körút, Great Synagogue (C) – Andrássy út (D) – Heroes’ square, Museum of Fine Arts, City Park (E) – Andrássy út, House of Terror (F) – Opera House (G) – St. Stephen’s Basilica (H) – Széchenyi tér, Chain Bridge, Adacemy of Sciences (I) – Akadémia utca – Kossuth tér, Parliament (J) – Széchenyi rakpart, Buda Castle – Apáczai Csere János utca – Belgrád rakpart – Fővám tér, Liberty Bridge (K)

#2 Green day (22-km route, advanced level/hard)

Despite the fact that Budapest is not the greenest capital city in Europe, there are plenty of lovely parks and gardens to visit in both Pest and Buda. The following bike trip leads you through green pastures.

Múzeum körút, Museum Garden (National Museum) (A) – Károlyi Garden (B) – Károlyi utca – Petőfi Sándor utca – Bécsi utca – Erzsébet tér (C) – Andrássy út – City Park (D) – Október 6. utca – Szabadság tér (E) – Zoltán utca – Nádor utca – Kossuth tér (F) – Jászai Mari tér – Margaret Island (G) – Bem rakpart – Várkert rakpart – Gellért Hill (H) – Citadella (I) – Kopaszi gát (J)

#3 Art Nouveau (16-km route, advanced level)

Budapest’s impressive architectural heritage was partly inspired by natural forms and structures, look at the curved lines of plants and flowers on the facade of buildings, for instance.

Szent Gellért tér, Hotel Gellért (A) – Vámház körút – Ráday utca – Köztelek utca – Üllői út, Museum of Applied Arts (B) – Kinizsi utca – Lónyay utca – Múzeum körút – Paulay Ede utca – New Theatre, Paulay Ede u. 35. (C) – Andrássy út – Andrássy entertainment Centre (D) – Bajza utca – Városligeti fasor (E) (a list of buildings are worth to take a closer look at, including number 17, 23, 24, and 33) – City Park – Stefánia út – Mining and Geological Survey of Hungary, Stefánia út 14. (F) – City Park – Andrássy út – Széchenyi tér, Four Seasons Hotel/Gresham Palace (G) – Akadémia utca – Arany János utca – Hold utca, National Bank of Hungary (H) – Walko House, Aulich utca 3. (I) – Bedő House, Honvéd utca 3., (House of Art Nouveau) (J)

Special thanks to Velo Budapest for sharing their favourite bike trips with us! Check out velobudapest.hu and find out more about their awesome events. It’s worth a click!