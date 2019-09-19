Ghost to Bring The Ultimate Tour Named Death to Budapest This December

Following the coveted Special Guest slot on Metallica’s 26-date summer European stadium tour “WorldWired” and a 32-date fall headline arena tour of North America, Ghost will bring its “The Ultimate Tour Named Death” to European arenas, starting in Nottingham, England. The company will travel across the UK and Europe over a five-week period culminating in Toulouse, France.
Good news is Ghost also will stop at Budapest Arena, on 3 December.
The tour is in support of Ghost’s critically-acclaimed album Prequelle that earned Top 10 status in 15 countries, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in the U.S., and was named Best Album of 2018 in Kerrang!, Revolver, and Metal Hammer.
All Them Witches and Tribulation will support on all dates.
Tickets for the Budapest show are available via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu. Limited VIP packages are also available.
The tour
NOVEMBER
16 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena, UK
17 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena,Wales
18 – Glasgow – SSE Hydro, Scotland
20 – Dublin – Dublin Arena, Ireland
22 – London – SSE ARENA, UK
23 – Leeds – Leeds Arena, UK
30 – Katowice – Spodek, Poland
DECEMBER
01 – Prague – Universum, Czech Republic
03 – Budapest – Budapest Arena, Hungary
05 – Mantova – PalaBam, Italy
06 – Zurich – Halle 622, Switzerland
08 – Barcelona – Palau St.Jordi, Spain
10 – Lisbon – Sala Tejo, Portugal
11 – Madrid – Vistalegre, Spain
13 – Strasbourg – Zenith, France
17 – Luxembourg – Rockhal, Luxembourg
18 – Nantes – Zenith, France
19 – Toulouse – Zenith, France
Further info:
http://ghost-official.com
www.livenation.hu
www.funcode.hu