Ghost to Bring The Ultimate Tour Named Death to Budapest This December

Following the coveted Special Guest slot on Metallica’s 26-date summer European stadium tour “WorldWired” and a 32-date fall headline arena tour of North America, Ghost will bring its “The Ultimate Tour Named Death” to European arenas, starting in Nottingham, England. The company will travel across the UK and Europe over a five-week period culminating in Toulouse, France.

Good news is Ghost also will stop at Budapest Arena, on 3 December.

The tour is in support of Ghost’s critically-acclaimed album Prequelle that earned Top 10 status in 15 countries, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in the U.S., and was named Best Album of 2018 in Kerrang!, Revolver, and Metal Hammer.

All Them Witches and Tribulation will support on all dates.

Tickets for the Budapest show are available via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu. Limited VIP packages are also available.

The tour

NOVEMBER

16 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena, UK

17 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena,Wales

18 – Glasgow – SSE Hydro, Scotland

20 – Dublin – Dublin Arena, Ireland

22 – London – SSE ARENA, UK

23 – Leeds – Leeds Arena, UK

30 – Katowice – Spodek, Poland

DECEMBER

01 – Prague – Universum, Czech Republic

03 – Budapest – Budapest Arena, Hungary

05 – Mantova – PalaBam, Italy

06 – Zurich – Halle 622, Switzerland

08 – Barcelona – Palau St.Jordi, Spain

10 – Lisbon – Sala Tejo, Portugal

11 – Madrid – Vistalegre, Spain

13 – Strasbourg – Zenith, France

17 – Luxembourg – Rockhal, Luxembourg

18 – Nantes – Zenith, France

19 – Toulouse – Zenith, France

Further info:

http://ghost-official.com

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu