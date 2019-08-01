What’s New in Budapest: 8 Places to Visit in August

Scroll down to see our favourite tecently opened venues in the city.

Good news for fans of chic experiences! The city’s newest sky-high grill and cocktail bar just opened its doors on the sixth floor of Hotel Memories OldTown****, a brand new premium category boutique hotel in Bástya utca. Memorise Skybar awaits guests with the inimitable panoramic view of Pest’s charming rooftops and Gellért Hill’s Citadel, along with the finest Hungarian wines, fancy, signature cocktails, an open grill kitchen, and live music. Opening hours on weekends are from 12 AM, and on weekdays from 5 PM to 10 PM.

1056 Budapest, Bástya utca 33.

After spending ten years in Ireland, Kinga and Attila returned to Hungary with a bagful of culinary inspirations, prized breads, life-defining moments, and plenty of experience when it comes to running your own shop. While still in Dublin, they conceived their special sourdough, based on a mixture of Hungarian, Irish, English, French, Canadian, and American recipes: named Paddy, it is the heart and soul of arán’s wonderful breads, but you can also get acquainted with classic Irish pastries and find authentic Hungarian bakery products.

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 23.

Párisi Udvar

After a four-and-a-half years long restoration process, the ornate building of Párisi Udvar once again shines in all its splendour, thanks to the collective efforts of some of the country’s best specialists. The eclectic, neo-Moorish landmark once housed Hungary’s first shopping mall: Now it opened its doors as the country’s first Hyatt hotel as part of the The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The building’s renowned passage, which you may remember from 2011’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, is open to the public to visit and walk through with a number of dining and shopping options.

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 2-4.

Found on the quaint, pedestrianized section of Bécsi út, Kovászos Restaurant fills a long-standing need in a neighbourhood that’s full of hungry office workers yet is seriously lacking of quality eating venues. Run by a lovely couple who left London behind to start their life anew in Budapest, Kovászos has a menu as varied and colourful as delicious. From their instant-favourite chipotle burger through the juicy bahn mi sandwich with pork belly and fresh pickles to the exciting compressed watermelon, sprinkled with sunflower seeds and doused in lime, there’s something here for everyone.

1036 Budapest, Bécsi út 57-61.

Offering the heavenly flavours of a top restaurant, the exhaustive drink selection of a bar, and the green ambience of a garden, Mona is a true culinary bundle of joy, located only a couple of minutes from the Széchenyi Chain Bridge in Buda. Led by young chef Norbert Petrovszki of Apetito, Costes, and Rosinante fame, as of now, the kitchen operates in summer mode, which means the focus is less on haute cuisine dishes, and more on finger food favourites like sweet-chili chicken wings, cheeseburger, and Hungarian hot dog, but they also serve grilled-and-smoked ewe cheese and fresh seasonal salad.

1011 Budapest, Ponty utca 2.

Finally, the toothsome creations of Biatorbágy’s Kemenes Confectionery have put down their roots in Budapest, their shop based halfway between Kálvin tér and the Great Market Hall. Besides awaiting customers with cakes and confections made from natural ingredients, the venue also serves as a bistro and brunch restaurant, with daily lunch deals and weekly changing special offers. Whether you opt for their hedonistic carrot cake, the provocative poppy seed zserbó, or a plate of beefsteak with confit potatoes and porcini mushroom sauce, you will not be disappointed.

1093 Budapest, Vámház körút 9.

The second establishment of the flagship catering service of Mercure hotels, Winestone Korona gives you a taste of trendy cuisine regardless if you’ve booked a room or not. The wine selection ranges from the finest produces of Hungary to international superstars, while the other part of the restaurant’s name refers to the black stone slabs (called “les planches”) they use for serving their neatly presented signature dishes. Enjoy the downtown vibe sitting at Winestone Korona’s sunny terrace sipping on fine wines and gorging on beautiful foods at affordable prices.

1053 Budapest, Kecskeméti utca 14.

The latest newcomer to the Grand Boulevard’s ever-growing restaurant scene brings to the table the pride and glory of Italy, focusing on authentic flavours, high-quality ingredients, and providing guests with a fresh and welcoming milieu. With 18 pizzas (priced between 1,800 and 3,450 HUF), five different antipasti (ranging from Italian ham and cold cut selection to classic tomato bruschetta), two soups, four types of salads, and three desserts (including a pizza garnished with nutella and mascarpone) to choose from, you’ll definitely spend a great deal of time at Pizzeria di Carlo until you can make a decision. Any way you choose, you won’t regret it.

1067 Budapest, Teréz körút 37.