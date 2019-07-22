Cinema under the Stars

It’s best to spend summer evenings outside on the fresh air watching awesome movies, accompanied by friends. Luckily, you can easily find a go-to spot around Lake Balaton, just visit one of the below outdoor cinemas!

Reopened in the summer of 2016 after renovation, Panoráma outdoor cinema was built in 1985. With a circular shaped seating area enough for 520 people, it offers the best movies of the last few years from 9 PM every weekday and 10 PM at the weekend.

The most splendid panorama of Lake Balaton awaits the visitors of Szigeti outdoor cinema, located near Révfülöp’s railway station on Szigeti beach. Capable of seating up to 300 people, the cinema is known and loved for its colourful chairs and premiere screenings.

The weather might be bad at times, but Balatonlelle’s garden cinema keeps open no matter what. Under its roof you’ll be safe from the rain, and regardless of the weather conditions, the Dolby Digital 5.1-channel sound system won’t fail to impress. It’s like a lakeside multiplex cinema, if you will.

Retro vibes and summertime movie premieres are waiting for you at the dog- and family friendly Fövenyes cinema. The repertoire is characterized by mainly mainstream films, but once a week alternative movies are also screened. Popcorn is a must, children seats and mosquito repellents are available on request.