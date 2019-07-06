Refreshing Cocktail and Smoothie Recipes

Summertime brings juicy seasonal fruits that make up heavenly cocktails and super healthy smoothies! There’s an abundance of alcoholic beverages that need no wild yarrow or crazy bartender skills, but they will make you and your urban cocktail terrace (in the back of your garden) famous. We included a few smoothie recipes too to cure your hangover the following day.

Red Grape Caipirinha

Ingredients:

½ lime

3 spoon caster sugar

8 fresh red grapes

8 cl Cachaca (a special type of dark rum; Ypioca is the easiest to purchase in Hungary)

ice

How to make:

Cut the lime in half (from pole to pole), then slice one of the halves into thin segments. Drop the lime slices and the caster sugar into the base of a huge glass, then muddle. Add the grapes and muddle some more. When the sugar dissolved and all ingredients are well mixed, transfer them into a serving glass with ice. Pour the rum (stored in the freezer) into the glass and stir everything with a spoon.

Southside Rickey

Ingredients:

8 cl gin

4 cl freshly squeezed lime juice

3 cl sugar cane syrup

5 fresh mint leaves

soda or sparkling water

ice

How to make:

First and foremost, make the sugar cane syrup: boil a litre of water, add half kilogram sugar and let it cool. Put all ingredients, except for the soda, with ice in a shaker, shake them well, pour the beverage in a glass, add some more ice and lime slices, and finally dilute the liquid with soda or sparkling water. In case you don’t have a shaker at home, use a bigger mug and a glass that fits well into it.

Lava Flow

Ingredients:

8 cl light rum

8 cl Malibu (or any other type of coconut liqueur)

10 g frozen strawberries

16 cl pineapple juice

16 cl coconut syrup

crushed ice

How to make:

Blend the rum with the Malibu shots and the strawberries in a blender until you get a smooth paste. Pour the mix into a jug. Clean the blender, then blend the pineapple juice, the coconut syrup and some crushed ice in it. Pour the strawberry mixture into four glasses, then slowly add the pineapple fusion. The different textures will create a magnificent beverage that will surely impress your friends.

Cucumber Jalapeno Caipirinha

Ingredients:

½ lime

3 cucumber slices

1.5 spoon caster sugar

3 jalapeno slices

8 cl Cachaca

crushed ice

How to make:

Cut the lime in half (from pole to pole), then slice one of the halves into thin segments, and drop them into a base of a glass. Add caster sugar and stir until the ingredients are well mixed. Add cucumber and jalapeno, and stir some more. Finally add some crushed ice and the shots of Cachaca (from the freezer) to the mixture. Stir them well with a spoon. Cheers!

Super Green Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 juicy pear

half cucumber, peeled

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 cups baby spinach

half litre cooled green tea

How to make:

Mix all ingredients in a blender.

Berry & Pomegranate Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup pomegranate juice

2 spoon vanilla yogurt

2 cup red berries

How to make:

Mix all ingredients in a blender.