Filkó’s Guide to Budapest’s Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants

Just like my fellow dog pals, I love to accompany my human wherever she goes. Fortunately, Budapest is full of barking good eateries where we are both welcome with open arms. Here’s my special summer selection!

BB’z Bar & Grill takes animal protection very seriously; from time to time the Király utca venue organizes charity gatherings to support stray dogs, shelter pups and injured animals through fundraising. Animal lovers can get involved with these projects too by ordering from the virtual dog menu, making it a ‘two birds with one stone’ situation; while feeding themselves on BB’z delicacies they are able to support a good cause. BB’z is one of the best possible choices if you are looking for a great pup-friendly place to chill out with your dog and enjoy flavoursome food. BB’z provides your furry friend with comfortable dog beds, irresistible treats, fresh water, and a welcoming atmosphere. Party animals and four-legged guests will both love it!

Enjoy Budapest’s bubbly nights with Anker’t, a ruin bar where you and your favorite four-legged buddy will feel at home immediately. Friendly faces welcome you, and everyone is all smiles. Take a sip of cold beer and worry about nothing, because your dog will also get a bowl of refreshing water too. Colourful programs await you: exhibitions, round table discussions for culture lovers, electronic vibes, or music from the 1980s and the 1990s for those who want to dance the night away, vegan and community market for the health-conscious, and Sunday evening chills for those who had a rough week. They are awaiting you at Paulay utca 33. from Monday to Sunday. Remember to book a table in advance, because Anker’t is very popular at this time of the year!

Specializing at rich vegetable sauces, Hokedli is a cosy eatery located close to Nagymező utca and Paulay Ede utca; their ultimate goal is to prove how amazing and flavoursome this sometimes underrated meal is. The devil is in the detail: the satisfying menu is characterized by fresh, exciting, seasonal veggie fusions, and daily changing offers. Every meal is prepared without flour and additives, and vegan and lactose free alternatives also available. On weekdays, guests can choose from three types of filling soups, flavour-boosting vegetable sauces with two topping options, and two yummy desserts. Your doggo will dig (not literally) the eco-conscious environment and the gift bone from the staff that he or she can chew on. So welcoming!

Located in Budapest’s Chinatown, Wan Hao is known for its authentic Cantonese and Sichuan specialties. They prepare slow-cooked soups, seafood, Peking duck, and insanely delicious stir-fried wok classics. The restaurant’s spacious ground floor is suitable for bigger family gatherings, and there’s a children’s playground so that parents can take a breather. During the summer time, Wan Hao opens its terrace, where unique Chinese charcoal grilled kebabs are made, including two of the most popular alternatives, enokitake mushroom kebab wrapped with bacon, and crispy tofu cake kebab with cumin and sesame. Wan Hao’s summer terrace and big tent welcome doggos too, and you are entitled for a 10% discount on your food consumption as a Funzine reader!

Representative of the Mexican gastronomy, pastel-coloured Tereza is located on the famous Pest Broadway between metroline M1’s Opera and Oktogon stations, in a venue that once operated as the late Bordó Bisztró’s summer terrace. With a kitchen run by the chef duo of Áron Kelemen and Jorge Martinez, Tereza offers authentic Mexican food, all made on the spot, from the crunchy tortillas to the mouth-watering guacamole. Besides mains like carnitas taco and caramelized bone marrow, the self-respecting Mexican urban garden also has a wide selection of Mexican liquors, including tequilas, margaritas, mezcals, and wines. Tereza is proud of being dog-friendly, and does everything in its power to make your and your furry friend’s stay special.

Situated in walking distance from the Parliament, St. Stephen’s Basilica and the Chain Bridge, Börze is one of the city’s most versatile coffeehouses. It is a beautifully designed place complete with mosaics, Thonet chairs and marble tables, oozing the kind of atmosphere you’d find if you travelled back in time to the turn of the century. Börze goes further than mere aesthetics though: be prepared for amazing deli counters, a mouth-watering menu composed of Hungarian favourites, and an impeccably professional service. If you feel like, you can drop by Börze for a filling breakfast, an inexpensive two-course lunch (daily lunch offers are available from 11.30 to 2 PM), or a succulent steak, accompanied by your four-legged partner in crime.

Self-defined “open hearted cultural space” Mazel Tov is truly a gem in the city centre. The Middle Eastern restaurant is a peaceful island in the Jewish District where each mouthful is delicious. It is an exciting spot in District VII’s culinary scene, awaiting guests with a dog-friendly, casual atmosphere at a lovely garden location with planted herbs and trees. They managed to establish an informal, casual atmosphere which transforms into one of the most intimate and greenest arbours at dusk, open every single day of the week. The restaurant’s dishes are prepared with love and care, and mind you, those selected ‘food prescriptions’ are anything but ordinary. It’s usually packed, so book a table in advance to avoid disappointment.

Healthy snacking gets on a whole new level thanks to Naspolya Nassolda, which is actually the very first raw vegan confectionary in the country. Substituting ingredients like sugar, diary, flour or eggs is not an option here; instead of alternative solutions, they use lots of fruit and oily seeds to create their tasty desserts. No baking or steaming, everything is raw, healthy, natural and delicious. Oh, and it’s an award-winning pet friendly place! If you don’t know what to choose, we have a tip for you: taste a slice of their heavenly salted caramel cupcake dessert, the yummy chocolate cake made with tonka foam, or the cheesecake with dried cherry. Pop into this charming cookie and lemonade island, it will not disappoint you!