A Slice of Italy in Downtown Budapest: Bottega del Vino

The god of grape-harvest, winemaking and wine, Dionysus (also known by Bacchus, a name adopted by the Romans) would be envious to know where we were this May. Not only is Fő utca’s Bottega del Vino located just a stone’s throw away from such world-famous destinations as Buda Castle, but it also has shelves packed with quality Italian wine, prosecco, grappa, and liqueurs.

And as coffee is also an inevitable part of the Mediterranean gastronomy, the glass-walled wine sanctuary/bistro fills lovely red cups with quality brew to wake up your senses; they offer genuine Italian specialties under the brand name Caffé Perté. Interestingly enough, this company has been one of the most important representatives of the Italian coffee culture in Hungary for more than 20 years, and produces coffee in its own roasting plant in Budaörs.

First impressions

Owned by a renowned Italian businessman and his wife, Bottega del Vino is the fruit of passion and love for Italian cuisine and wine culture. It’s not for nothing that keeping standards high matters a lot to the management. When you cross the doorstep, you cannot help but notice the attention to detail that went into planning the interior design. From the furniture to the balks, the modern, steam punk-inspired lamps, pecan coloured tables and minimalist wooden chairs, the place screams style. And we haven’t even mentioned the Italian lounge music, an important element in creating a cosy atmosphere. The venue itself is bright, and thanks to the many glass surfaces, it looks quite spacious too.

While waiting for our piadina to arrive, we’ve found out that Bottega del Vino has numerous award-winning alcoholic drinks; we decided to put two of them to the taste test. We started out with an appetizer, a light golden coloured grappa called Le Dic’Otto Lune-De Marzadro that invited our taste buds on a fiery dance with strong but fruity flavours. It’s been voted best grappa of the world in three consecutive years. The next drink we clinked glasses with was another aperitif, the Nebbia prosecco (2019), this year’s winning prosecco of Vinitaly. It was produced in Valdobbiadene, a town in the province of Treviso. The gentle fizziness and slightly sweet taste come together in perfect harmony, creating a rather refreshing drink.

Back to the piadina

Like most food and drinks that they prepare on the spot, the Italian flatbread (dough: flour, lard, olive oil, salt, water) is sourced from the beautiful Italia. At Bottega del Vino they spread stracchino, a cheese made of fresh cow milk on it, and roll the piadina with fresh arugula and prosciutto cotto, which translates to cooked ham, but it is possible to order it in vegan and vegetarian variations too. This surprisingly filling dish is served hot, with more arugula, a slice of lemon, and cocktail tomatoes on a wooden cutting board.

Turning towards the dessert section, Bottega del Vino gets its mouth-watering delicacies from Angelocafe, Budapest’s very first Italian confectionary. My companion and I chose Cioccolato, a heart-shaped, moist chocolate cake decorated with dark chocolate flakes, and Dolce Della Casa Bianco, a layered cake soaked in raspberry syrup, dark chocolate, and vanilla cream. Both of them were heavenly, they deserve a 10/10, if you are asking us.

After experiencing the friendly ambience of the place, we thought it would be perfect for a unique wine tasting with friends, but hopping in for lunch (they have 5 types of salads, cheese plates, prosciutto with melon, and pasta dishes too) or a nice coffee and a slice of cake also sounds appealing. Till next time, then!

1011 Budapest, Fő utca 14-18.