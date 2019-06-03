Telekom Electronic Beats Kicks Off the Summer in Style!

On 8 June, the iconic circular building, Hotel Budapest surprises its party-seeking visitors with three exciting DJ-sets inspired by three metropolises. What is more, conferences and additional programs will also take place.

Telekom Electronic Beats’ unconcealed purpose is to take events to unusual locations, this way creating memories that will remain conversation topics for a long time for all participants. This time, they picked Hungary’s tallest (15-storey) hotel, built in 1967, which became an inevitable part of the capital city’s view like a miniature skyscraper. It is Hotel Budapest’s opportunity to show how versatile it can be by giving home to a true summer kick-off party.

Their freshly renovated terrace welcomes local wonders Pizza Amore and Adis Abbé (founder of the popular SANTSAT open-air party series), joined by three international disc jockeys (Suzanne Kraft, Yu Su, San Proper) representing Los Angeles, Vancouver and Amsterdam.

The elongated afternoon program puts Budapest under the spotlight; the hotel’s top rooms transform into something surreal, thanks to artists with completely different perspectives. During the extraordinary hotel “sightseeing tour” visitors will be wowed by the gorgeous 360°panorama. Expect thought-provoking discussions at the conference co-organized by Neo Budapest, and a decent selection of food and drinks available until the evening.

Entry to the hotel: free, in the order of arrival. for more information, click here.