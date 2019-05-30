Sushi is Love – Here’s a Selection of the Best Sushi Places in Budapest

Did you know that sushi has inspired people to write poetry before? Surprising as it is, many sushi lovers have felt touched by the world-famous Japanese food. Bring out your inner artist with the help of the below selection.

It’s been more than 10 years since Sushi Sei was established. Located close to Kolosy tér in the heart of District III, the elegant Japanese restaurant awaits gastronomy lovers with its authentic menu and unique atmosphere. They combine innovative technology with traditional flavours, and the humble and professional efforts pay off; once the customers try Sushi Sei’s specialties, both Hungarian and Asian guests are swept off their feet. Whether you are a true sushi enthusiast or an ardent gastronomy adventurer seeking to experiment with the unique combination of exotic flavours, Sushi Sei awaits you in an elegant setting, assorted menu items, and first‑class service. Leave the clamour of the city behind, and let yourself be enchanted by Sushi Sei’s peaceful atmosphere – your taste buds will be fondled by their dishes. Open from noon to 10 PM on weekdays, and noon to 11 PM at the weekend.

1036 Budapest, Bécsi út 58.

Located in Kempinski Hotel Corvinus, Nobu Budapest is the first Central European member of the avant-garde Japanese dining empire started by Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro. Head chef Gábor Schreiner is in charge of presenting Japanese-Peruvian flavours in Nobu-style, adding unique Hungarian touches to the menu alongside the restaurant’s world-famous signature dishes including mind-blowing seafood creations and Nobu’s classic meals. Maximize your lunch break, enjoy Nobu’s sushi business lunch, the chef’s daily sushi selection (with miso soup and ice cream) available from Monday to Friday for 6000 HUF, in a conducive environment. Expect freshly prepared food, top quality products, and a great ambience.

1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 7-8.

If you’re a fan of the ever so popular & colourful Japanese cuisine, embark on wonderful gastronomic adventures at Ennmann Japanese Restaurant. Located just a few steps from Batthyány tér, facing towards the Parliament, the joint awaits you with a wide range of exquisite meals and offers an abundance of gastronomical delights. Besides the amazing dishes of the Asian country, spicy bites and friendly atmosphere, you definitely don’t want to miss out on Ennmann Japanese Restaurant’s divine sushi selection which is one of the bests in town. Enjoy the mouth-watering bites prepared by Ennmann’s chef (with over a decade of experience) while admiring the picturesque view of the gently flowing Danube and the marvellous Fisherman’s Bastion.

1011 Budapest, Bem rkp. 20.

Relaxing lounge music, solid lights and divine meals are awaiting you at Planet Sushi, Buda’s popular sushi oasis located at Allee shopping mall’s ground floor. Thanks to its cosy, sophisticated and modern interior design, capacious inner spaces, and authentic characteristics, the place offers an elegant environment perfect for a business lunch or a light, relaxing time with friends as well as a romantic dinner with your significant other. Oh and, have we mentioned that Planet Sushi has an open lounge terrace, too? The icing on the cake – other than the outstanding service – is the detailed selection of mouth-watering dishes which serve every taste. Planet Sushi’s flavoursome menu presents the best and most popular courses of Asian gastronomy, as well as some unexpected specialties. Without a doubt, you will find something delicious to consume even if you’re not a particularly big sushi fan.

Try the authentically prepared ramens and tempuras ­–in chicken, shrimp, pork and spicy versions – or taste the “main attractions” including dazzling sushi dishes looking like a piece of art! It’s worth checking out the seasonal hotto fried maki selections (warm rolls with smoked eel and shrimps, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, or tobiko caviar) in the restaurant, but you can also opt for home delivery. Besides the fantastic dishes, there are plenty of drinks that are worth a try, too. Get a sip of the unique Japanese cocktail creations from real classics to special compositions. Remember: indulgence and self-care go hand in hand. Slow down, torpedo your taste buds with an incredible taste harmony, and give yourself up to the gastronomical experience provided by the complexity of flavours. Drop by Planet Sushi Allee and enjoy the summer breeze on the lounge terrace while nibbling at some savoury bites. Planet Sushi Allee is open every day from 11 AM to 11 PM.

1117 Budapest, Október huszonharmadika utca 8-10.

The 21st century is an age in which national cuisines are delivered to your doorstep, no matter what city you live in. As a consequence, fusion cuisine has emerged all over the world, blending together the ingredients, flavours and styles of the respective culinary traditions. If you’re a fan of fusion cuisine, you won’t find a cross between international dishes and Hungarian food anywhere else other than in Hungary. Looking for a mix of Asian-style cooking and Hungarian flavours? We found just the right restaurant for you! Offering authentic Asian dishes, classic and unique sushi variations, as well as a range of fusion food items, Tokio Budapest is situated right next to the imposing Art Nouveau building of the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham, overlooking the Chain Bridge on one end, and the touristy Zrínyi utca on the other, with St. Stephen’s Basilica only two minutes away.

Surrounded by neon lights and sleek furniture, the inside of the restaurant evokes the futuristic atmosphere of the Japanese megapolis – combined with the attentive service (who are always there if you want a refill to your lemonade) and the gorgeous view, here you can really feel like the centre of the universe. The ingredients are all freshly procured, transported by plane: the tuna comes from Vietnam, the salmon from Norway, and the sea bass from Spain. The dishes are pleasantly spicy, but what’s more important: they taste excellently, and are mesmerizing to look at. Sate your hunger with Tokio’s signature rolls, traditional Japanese starters such as the heavenly shrimp tempura, their delicious ramen, or their heartier mains like the Take Udon, which is red curry beef tenderloin, basil and bamboo with udon noodles.

You can wash it all down with special cocktails, prepared by professional bartenders, wine, sake and Japanese beers, besides non-alcoholic refreshments such as pops and lemonades. Whether you decide to drop by for a few drinks after work, to spend a filling dinner after a hectic day of sightseeing, or to break away from the mundane to dip your toe in the world of cyberpunk cuisine, Tokio Budapest is the place to go.

1051 Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 7-8.

Sushi is no longer a luxury – states Japanika Sushi Bar’s management. The Hungarian joint of the fast-food chain that entered the continent in 2016 is located in the heart of Budapest near St. Stephen’s Basilica. Combining traditional Asian cuisine with the spirit of the Hungarian Capital, the restaurant provides food prepared from fresh, premium quality ingredients at wallet-friendly prices. The menu is extensive and delicious, featuring meals like Thai noodles, soups, grilled dishes, lovely desserts, and traditional Japanese drinks. The venue’s interior design reflects the lively and exciting gastronomy of the eastern country; walls are decorated with huge chopstick installations, and colourful patterns are painted on the furniture.

1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 11.