Let’s Bake Lángos, Here’s the Recipe!

Main course for some, snack for others, the nation’s favourite deep fried flat bread, lángos is an inevitable food specialty that you shouldn’t miss out on when you are visiting Hungary. Contrary to popular belief, we Hungarians do not eat lángos often, but whenever we happen to, it enlightens our day. And based on what our foreign friends have told us, the typical fair food deserves a spot in one’s culinary bucket list.

Ingredients

Dough: 500 g flour, 30 g yeast, 2 dl milk, 2-2.5 dl water, 1 tsp. salt, 2 tbsp. oil, 1 tsp. sugar, oil for frying

Topping: sour cream, garlic, grated cheese

Directions

Heat cold milk, make it lukewarm. In a mug, mix sugar with crumbled yeast, and add half of the milk. Cover, and let it rise. In the meantime combine flour and salt in a bowl, and make room for the fluids (oil, yeast, and then the rest of the milk and a small amount of lukewarm water) in the middle by making a hole in the flour. Mix it all using a wooden spoon or your hands, and slowly add more water. When the dough is smooth and no longer sticks to the bowl, cover it with a clean cloth and leave it to rest (for about an hour) until it doubles in size.

The next step is to slightly sprinkle a flat surface like a tray or a pastry board with flour, and cut out about 10 cm pieces with oily hands that you’ll have to leave to rise on the tray, covered. Around 30 minutes later they are ready to be fried. Heat sunflower oil in a saucepan, stretch out each piece of dough into round shapes, and deep-fry them in both sides for about 1-1 minutes until golden brown. Place them on paper towels to drain the oil. Finally, sprinkle each piece with a pinch of salt, rub it with garlic, or douse with garlic water. Eat fresh and warm, topped with sour cream and grated cheese.

Drink Advisor

Complete the culinary experience with a glass of rosé spritzer.

Sweet Section