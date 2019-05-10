Summer – Culture – Margitsziget!

Cultural festivals are so essential parts of Budapest’s circulation that no season can pass by without one. As summer is fastly approaching, we decided to take a good look at what Budapest Summer Festival has is store for us. Stay tuned!

From the beginning of June till the end of August, Budapest Summer Festival makes sure to fulfil its mission by presenting diverse, high-quality stage productions: concerts, opera, operetta, ballet, and contemporary dance performances. What’s more, the festival drew international stars to the idyllic location.

Celebrating its 5th birthday, a popular Hungarian band called Margaret Island (no coincidence or misunderstanding, they bear the name of the island) has the honour to be the opening act. The rest of the line-up won’t fail to impress either: a 15-year old formation, Anna and the Barbies is set to perform with Heuréka Pop Orchestra, and the world famous Oregon-based musical group, Pink Martini also comes to Margaret Island. Have you heard about Balázs Zságer’s psychedelic band, Zagar? You’ll have the chance to listen to its energizing music live at the summer festival. As for the closing event, Budapest Bár, and the iconic rock & roll figure, Miklós Fenyő will take the stage at the end of August.

Concerning the opera performances, Giacomo Puccini’s last, and probably most wonderful 3-act opera, Turandot is to be staged in June, starring such incredible opera singers as José Cura (ARG), Cristina Pasaroiu (RO), and Szilvia Rálik (HU). August will be just as good of a month for opera-goers: they can choose from Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana (with Carlo Ventre in the leading role) and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci (with Marcelo Álvarez playing the protagonist), both directed by Georges Delnon.

Novosibirsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre brings Giselle to Margaret Island, while Hervé Koubi presents Barbarian Nights. In August, the National Georgian Ballet Sukhishvili graces the spectators with its presence, performing traditional Georgian with diverse classical influences. Known for his technical virtuosity and bravura performance style incorporating visually stunning show elements, Nigel Kennedy, the world-famous violin and viola musician promises ground-breaking musical interpretations.

Among the shining stars of the opera world, Nicola Benedetti, the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra, and three of the most known opera singers in the world – Vittorio Grigolo joins the above mentioned José Cura and Marcelo Álvarez –, come to Budapest as well. So, continuing the great line-up on the festival stage, in July, Vittorio Grigolo, a world-renowned opera soloist will perform one of his most popular programs of classical music, featuring the best-known and most-beloved arias from opera literature. As for the symphonic film music concerts, the Stars of Hollywood is another must-see.

Inspired by the story of the infamous couple, Bonnie and Clyde, a renowned Broadway musical that had its premiere in Hungary last year is scheduled to make its Margaret Island Open-Air Stage debut this summer, on 29 June. The list of unmissable performances couldn’t be complete without Imre Kálmán’s grand operetta, the Csárdásfürstin, and the Tolcsvay Brothers’ Hungarian Mass; the latter is going to take place on 20 August, commemorating our national holiday.

The list of super talented musicians and artists is pretty long, look it up online!