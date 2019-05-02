May Favourites: Gastro Festivals

Here come three gastro events that will certainly make waves in Budapest with their innovative approach to all the things food.

XI. Food Truck Show Budapest

Head to the legendary Kincsem Park between 3-5 May for this year’s first Food Truck Show that brings together the best street food producers in town. Beside high-quality food prepared with the freshest seasonal ingredients, a diverse range of beverages, including craft beers, homemade fruit squashes, and wines will be available at the 3-day event that gives home to horse races, greyhound races, kids’ programs, music concert, and acrobat shows.

OTP Gourmet Festival

One of the largest gastro events of Budapest, OTP Gourmet Festival not only celebrates Hungarian master chefs but also crosses borders by inviting some of the most acknowledged chefs and restaurants from different parts of the world. This year’s exclusive programs include a Russian dinner brought to you by Twins Garden, a meal by the Austrian talent Konstantin Filippou, and a champagne lunch á la Tamás Széll and Szabina Szulló from Stand Restaurant. What’s more, between 16-19 May paprika, crusts, and beers will steal all the spotlight.

Belvárosi Fesztivál

Commonly referred to as “BelFeszt”, the 3-day event turns the city centre of Budapest into a festival venue every year. Organized for the 13th time, between 24-26 May, the open-air celebration will take place at five centrally located places that are easy to access: Szabadság tér, Erzsébet tér, Zrínyi utca, Vigadó tér, and Downtown Market Hall in Hold utca. If you long for a great way to kick start the summer season, visit any of the free-to-attend live music concerts brought to you by well-known Hungarian musicians.