World-Famous Moscow Doros Quintet Comes to Hungary to Give Orthodox Easter Concert

The world-famous Doros Quintet comes for the first time to Hungary to give an orthodox Easter concert together with the St. Ephraim Male Choir. On May 2nd, in Győr, on May 3rd in Nyíregyháza, and on May 4th in the Central Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Budapest, the two choirs will give a joint orthodox Easter concert.

The Eastern Church’s most beautiful and grandiose Easter melodies will be heard from several regions: from the Holy Land and Syria to Moscow, from Georgia to Transcarpathia. In addition to traditional ancient liturgical songs, pieces of major Bulgarian, Russian, Italian, Hungarian, Ruthenian and Ukrainian masters – Balakirev, Boksay, Degtarev, Diletsky, Hristov, Ippolitov-Ivanov, Rachmaninov, Schiavo and Sáry – will be heard.

Doros Quintet, Moscow’s most famous male vocal ensemble and the St. Ephraim’s Male Choir both were founded in 2002. Head of the Russian Choir since the foundation is Constantin Senchenko, who graduated from the Nizhny Novgorod Conservatory. St. Ephraim Male Choir’s founder and present leader is Tamás Bubnó. The choir is named after Saint Ephraim (306-373) – who was honored with the title “The Harp of the Holy Spirit” even by his contemporaries. The choir’s purpose and mission is to research and present the vocal heritage of the Byzantine rite Christian world, and to nurture the Hungarian male choir-tradition (Liszt, Bartók, Kodály, Ligeti), and to promote contemporary vocal music. They have sung with several artists: King’s Singers, Martha Sebestyén, Muzsikás, Gábor Presser, and Budapest Festival Orchestra.

Tickets for the concert are already available on Jegy.hu and on Szenterfrém.hu for 3800 HUF.