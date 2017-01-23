6 Facts You Didn’t Know about Trainspotting

It’s been a while since the premiere of the Trainspotting. Fortunatelly, we do not have to wait that mutch tocheck the second part of the story. We collected 6 interesting facts about the movie to get you into the mood to (re)watch one of our favouirte film.

In his first 3 movies Danny Boyle chose Ewan McGregor as leading actor. They are a perfect match!

Kelly Macdonald, although supposedly 14 in the film, was 19 when making it. It was released on her 20th birthday.

T2 Trainspotting will be only the second time in McGregor’s career that he has returned to one of his earlier roles. The first was the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels.

The football team pictured in the opening credits of Transpotting is the Calton Athletic Club, who are actually drug addiction counselors and were the primary consultants for the film.

To play the skinny heroin-addicted Renton, Ewan McGregor lost 26 pounds. It only took him two months to reach Renton’s desired size. He achieved this by grilling everything and by drinking win and gin instead of beer. Maybe we should try this!

The sex scene between Ewan McGregor and Kelly Macdonald had to be trimmed for the American release by a few seconds, mainly because it appeared that Diane – a schoolgirl in the film – seemed to be enjoying it too much.

